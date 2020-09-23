Good afternoon, Montrose.
Support the Blue …… Last month, three new police officers were sworn to protect and serve at a ceremony in Centennial Plaza. Five more Montrose police officers are completing field training. Too, there are three more police department recruits currently in the Western Slope Peace Officers Academy in Grand Junction, their futures tied to wearing the Montrose badge.
Voters last November passed Measure 2A, a sales tax bump which enables the city to build a new police station, add prosecutorial and mental health professionals and most importantly, put more blue on the streets.
Chief Blaine Hall, along with commanders Tim Cox and Matt Smith, are recruiting and hiring more officers and insisting on better vetting and training.
“We’re pretty aggressive with our recruitment strategy,” said Smith. “At one time, lots of locals would apply for these positions. Not anymore. We advertise on state and national recruitment websites, social media. We go to job fairs and colleges.”
Smith adds, “our allure is our community. Our amenities. The geography. The outdoor recreation possibilities. Community support. … We advertise how you can be a cop anywhere, but here’s where you can enjoy your life. That’s what we push.”
Smith explains the MPD process from application to taking an oath is long one, filled with screenings, vetting, deep background checks. “We’re very selective,” says Smith.
In addition, recruits face a variety of tests: oral board dissertations, field training, psychological tests, drug screenings, integrity reporting, written tests and an interview with Hall. “We want to find potential officers who are a good fit for the community and for their peers.”
Some candidates who apply are experienced and certified, some not. Like Smith himself. He’s been with MPD for 13 years, rising steadily from rookie patrolman to commander, exposed to both experience and education. He grew up in Paonia, his family with deep roots in the North Fork Valley. He received a college degree in agronomy and worked on golf courses in Basalt and was greens superintendent at Devil’s Thumb Golf Course in Delta for several years, deft with growing a variety of grasses, while managing chemicals to zap the weeds. He left golf behind (though he still plays) and instead focused on a career in law enforcement. He can speak directly to new recruits from his experiences.
Local PD field training is a 14- to 16-week stint where these new officers train with others on patrol. It’s an indoctrination of local community standards. After a year, they’re on patrol by themselves, comfortable with the training and community, said Smith.
He cites city leadership in recognizing police needs and funding. The officers appreciate, too, the support from voters last November. “The passage of 2A gave the PD the green light to “put the pedal to the medal” when it comes to going after the best new personnel. A brief PD census:
• 27 patrol officers in the black/white vehicles with six patrol sergeants. Five detectives with one detective sergeant.
• Three school resource officers, uniformed. One professional standards sergeant who also manages local police academy personnel.
• There are administrators, commanders and the chief of police. There are also sworn officers committed to addressing ongoing illegal drug trafficking, officers in animal control, evidence management, code enforcement, crime scene analysis.
The pandemic put a pause on the police station construction. Smith says the design and operations group of the forthcoming facility meets weekly. The city has already provided demolition to former Wells Fargo buildings, expense that the city took care of with its public works crews.
“Once we get the go ahead to begin, it will be a police station the city can be proud of,” said Smith.
••••••
Butter Side Up ……. The Montrose Botanic Gardens welcomes the public — out of doors, of course — come Friday and Saturday. It’s adjacent to the Montrose Pavilion.
• Friday evening, they’ll have a chuckwagon dinner and live country music from The Huck Experience. (Social distancing, masks and don’t forget the lawn chairs.) It’s an adults-only fundraiser ($15 per). Weather forecast: ideal September evening. Two seatings, 5:30 and 6 p.m.
And pastry! Maya Haynes is making “slab apple pie” for dessert. Well, there you go.
• Saturday morning, it’s pancakes and pony rides. 8 to 11 a.m., with horses from End of the Trail Rescue. ($10 adult, $5 for school-aged youth.)
Tickets are limited. Info: MontroseGardens.org.
••••••
BBQ Alert …… Sherry’s Merritt’s Blue Ribbon Barbecue truck, which has offered its friendly blandishments and good ‘cue for years alongside US Bank at 1500 E. Grove Road, will be open through Friday. Then that’s it, she’s calling it good for 2020 and heading to Texas, Arizona and parts in-between. Earlier this year, due to the virus and a local food need, Ms. Merritt, a former banker hereabouts, offered free meals to kids. “It was a slow go at first, but word got around,” said Zach Merritt, her son. “We had people coming up and making donations to keep it going.”
Stephen Woody was the publisher of community daily newspapers for 38 years in four cities, including the Montrose Daily Press, 1997-2011.
