Make no mistake, everyone has been doing their part in Ouray County to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus, and is saddened by the loss of life. In addition, as small business owners, we know the mental and economic impact caused by this shutdown, and as a whole, we're ready to get back to work and salvage what is left.
But understanding the criteria for getting back to work, especially after seeing the nebulous stair-step reopening plan unveiled by Gov. Polis this week, is enough to mentally tax even those in the best position to weather the effects of this virus.
The governor's original stay at home order was set to end April 26, but we find out that it's not a hard end for all businesses. This week, Polis announced that personal services such as hair salons and dental offices can open on the 27th, with strict distancing. Retailers can open May 1 to the public beyond curbside pickup and delivery, but under strict precautions.
Yet, hotels and restaurants have no date set for opening, though mid-May is thought to be the date that the governor has in mind.
No word on state parks, either.
Essentially, the governor is saying we can open our retail stores, but tourists are still not welcome.
Except for one county.
With all the caution pitched this week, Polis announced he was going to go to Eagle County this week to celebrate its opening.
What?
"Governor plans to be in the Vail Valley on Thursday or Friday for announcement," read the headline this week on steamboatpilot.com.
Polis said Eagle County has really gotten its act together. The county, as you recall, was one of the first hot spots for the virus in the state, and helped spur the decision to close all ski resorts in the state in mid-March.
Eagle County is being cited as having decreased new cases of the virus over the past two weeks. So, open up the county. Bring in the governor. Send in the tourists from near and far. Businesses and outdoor recreation will open.
And, because Eagle County is loaded with the ability to test for the virus, cases will undoubtedly spike as tourists begin to come.
What is the message here?
Eagle County, you see, has accumulated 9 times the number per capita of confirmed COVID-19 cases as has Ouray County, and six times the number per capita of Montrose County.
Still, Eagle County will open this weekend, while Ouray County Commissioners ponder extending Ouray County's lockdown through May 15.
Did Eagle County hit some sort of benchmark that Ouray County hasn't? A downward trend in Eagle County for 14 days is a good thing. Ouray County, on the other hand, has had no trend. There are only five confirmed cases in Ouray County. It also hasn't had the widespread testing that Eagle County has had. But there are tests available, and more on order.
Five cases are not the making of a trend, because once you hit three, numbers four and five are the downward arc of the curve.
Is the governor's decision to break out the party favors for Eagle County wrong? That's his call. At the same time, though, we should be getting clear and concise guideposts from our local officials, and those should be coming from the state.
Is the governor headed this way next? If not, why not?
Evidently, the folks running the governor's office know how to measure when it's time to open. Don't leave the rest of us guessing.
Is a downward trend of 14 days the trigger? If so, what happens when people start coming in from other areas of the country that haven't reached their peaks in cases?
They'll see Colorado as a refuge, a place to hide out from the virus for a week or so. No one is going to take their temperatures when they cross the state line. So, surely cases will trend upward again.
Then what?
Is the party over? Do we shelter in place again? Is the governor going to shut down Eagle County when the trend reverses there?
The Colorado Office of Tourism is projecting tourism to be down at least 50 percent through July, and not nearing normal numbers until late fall. Some businesses may never recover from that.
And Congress can't give enough money away to make things normal. Heck, there are lots of businesses in Ouray County who got shut out of the first stimulus round when it ran out of money. No one is naive enough to think this next round will fill in all the gaps.
Municipalities and counties across the Western Slope are preparing emergency budgets as we speak, anticipating losses of revenues in 2020 as high as 50 percent.
We need to open. We need to get back to some semblance of normal.
But what is the measurement for "normal?"
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.
