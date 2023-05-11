OPINION: Polis should sign bills to mitigate impact of wolf reintro

As Western Slope residents, we understand the value of the agriculture industry and livestock producers, and we expect our government and elected officials to protect and guarantee that they have the resources necessary to succeed, not fear, the viability of their businesses.

We also rely on the governor to listen to all constituents and support bipartisan efforts from the legislature. That is why we are urging him to sign this bill along with Senate Bill 23-255, Wolf Depredation Compensation.



