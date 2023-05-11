OPINION: Polis should sign bills to mitigate impact of wolf reintro

As Western Slope residents, we understand the value of the agriculture industry and livestock producers, and we expect our government and elected officials to protect and guarantee that they have the resources necessary to succeed, not fear, the viability of their businesses.
We also rely on the governor to listen to all constituents and support bipartisan efforts from the legislature. That is why we are urging him to sign this bill along with Senate Bill 23-255, Wolf Depredation Compensation.
Club 20 praises the continued work from experts and involved stakeholders that have worked so diligently to identify the means to mitigate detrimental impacts of the reintroduction of wolves, that was passed into law by the voters through Proposition 114.
Senate Bill 23-256 (SB23-256) was bipartisan legislation introduced by western slope legislators, whose constituents stand to be the most impacted. Throughout the entirety of its time in the legislature, this bill has had an overwhelming amount of bipartisan support. All Coloradans, but perhaps more intensely, the Western Slope communities are concerned about the success of reintroduction without having these two bills signed into law.
SB23-256 mandates that wolf reintroduction cannot happen until the U.S. Department of the Interior has made a final determination in accordance with the Endangered Species Act, 16 U.S.C. section 1539(j), or the 10(j) rule is granted.
Club 20, along with a broad coalition of interested stakeholders, believe that this is an extremely fair ask when dealing with the reintroduction of an apex predator onto Colorado lands. Known established wolf behavior describes that they will be outside private and state lands and on federal lands within hours of the releases, and those potential impacts are something that we must be prepared to handle.
Releasing wolves without the 10(j) rule would be irresponsible for Colorado and could create an unmanageable population, right in our own backyards.
It is imperative that this reintroduction is thoroughly deliberated to be implemented properly. While Club 20 supports the protection of endangered species being important to the economy and quality of life in Western Colorado, we certainly cannot support further efforts to release wolves without having the 10(j)-management plan implemented.
“The 10(j) rule provides management flexibility that is a critical component to the success of this Plan and on which, other components of the Plan depend.”
There could potentially be vast detrimental impacts that would be nearly impossible to fix after wolves are released into our communities without the 10(j) rule in place. This project will be more likely to succeed by having proper management tools established prior to reintroduction.
SB23-256 does not interfere, nor does it negate the United States Fish and Wildlife Service process, as requested by the Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), that gives them the ability to fully manage these predators.
Club 20 believes that wildlife management is a matter of science and fact and is the professional obligation and responsibility of the State of Colorado and the CPW, so let’s make sure they have the right tools in the toolbox for them to succeed and to fulfill these obligations to the best of their abilities.
The language written, and passed, by the voters in Proposition 114 states that, by Dec. 31, 2023, “the Commission shall, take the steps necessary to begin reintroductions of gray wolves.”
Nowhere in the verbiage that was passed does it state that there needs to be “paws on the ground” in accordance with that timeline.
Club 20 acknowledges that the law must be implemented, but we also recognize the importance of enforcing laws under correct pretenses and not those that were interpreted differently than written. Neither this piece of legislation, nor our comments, have the intention to reverse the reintroduction efforts, rather are encouraging that “the steps necessary to begin reintroductions of wolves” are taking place.
This bill, if signed, helps to take those necessary steps, provides protection, and supports the success of the reintroduction plan. It provides management tools for Colorado Parks and Wildlife and assurances for all parties, including livestock producers, sportsmen and women, and wolf advocates that all components of the law are implemented and achieved. This is why we are urging the governor to sign both bills into law.
Brittany Dixon is the executive director of Club 20, a 70-year-old coalition of individuals, businesses, and local governments whose mission is to influence policy, provide education, and convene Coloradans to uplift and advance the voices of the Western Slope.