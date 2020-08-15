Friday morning I was commuting to work on Hwy 50. On the side of the road was a lifted pickup truck with the right front wheel leaned against the wheel well. “Tough break,” I thought to myself. On the back window in dark blue letters was the slogan, “TRUMP 2020.”
Not three minutes later, with my cruise control set at 65 mph, a Toyota two-door sedan sped by me. In the back window in purple lettering was the slogan “#I can’t breathe BLM.”
“Oh the irony,” I thought.
As I prepared myself for work that day, I spent some time as I typically do scrolling through Facebook and reading stories from national newspapers and other media. I never click on stories from MSNBC, CNN or Fox News. My friend Walter “Robbie” Robinson — the famed Boston Globe Spotlight team editor who broke the priest pedophile story — told me the best news to read is local journalism.
“Stay away from the big three news network. It’ll do miracles for your blood pressure.”
But there are other sources that need to be avoided as well.
No less than a half-dozen times, a meme came across my Facebook feed. It was a photo of George Floyd and 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant. As we all know, Floyd’s death, allegedly at the hands — or more appropriately the knee — of a Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, has drawn national attention and protests. His funeral was broadcasted live on some of the major national networks. Hinnant was killed this past weekend by his neighbor while riding his bike with his sisters in front of his home.
The gist of the memes is the question, “Why does the nation protest the killing of Floyd while Hinnant’s death receives no attention?” or “Why did the national media cover Floyd’s death so intensely while nothing has been reported on the death of young Hinnant?”
Floyd’s death is a part of a national story that can date back before the birth of a nation. Black man killed by a white man of authority. Was Floyd’s death racially motivated? I’ll wait until the trial before I render judgement, but the raw video that has emerged is damning for sure.
Even a young officer who was barely out of the academy is caught on video asking if Floyd should be rolled over. But the Minneapolis police have a history, and now law enforcement across the nation is going to pay the price. An argument can be made that not every local law enforcement agency should be treated the same. Montrose and Delta law enforcement agencies shouldn’t be lumped together with Minneapolis or even Aurora, Colo., police departments.
In the case of Cannon Hinnant’s death — despite what some agitating bloggers want us to believe — I don’t see race as a motivator. Again I’ll pass judgement when more evidence and details are released and a trial has commenced.
Young Cannon’s neighbor, Darrius Sessoms, a 25-year-old black man according to WRAL, a local television station in Raleigh, N.C., shot Cannon in the head from point blank range. It’s inexplicable. According to Cannon’s father, Austin Hinnant, they have been neighbors with Sessoms for eight years and never had an issue with him.
He even had Sessoms over for dinner that Saturday. According to the report, "There wasn't anything between me and him, any bad blood whatsoever, for him to have a reason to do this," Hinnant said.
Sessoms, who has a history of weapons and controlled substance arrests and convictions, was visibly agitated, according to Cannon's father. Sessoms was pacing nearby with a gun in hand according to Cannon’s father, while he held his dying son.
Early indications are that this was a death that has no real motivation other than a deranged man performing an evil act.
Extremely tragic; but for bloggers and social media users to politicize and compare the two is unfair to Cannon’s family. His family does report there has been a global outpouring of support for the family, including donations and gifts. That is the positive of social media, but unfortunately it’s overshadowed by the irresponsible rhetoric of those with an agenda to keep dividing our great nation with race.
When will our nation begin to forgive itself for past sins on both sides?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
If the roles was reversed and a white male shot a black child Major media will be all over it Elected leaders will be yelling for more hate crimes laws civil rights groups will be protesting in the streets and The FBI hate crimes task force will be interviewing every single white make they can lay there hands in in wilson NC But because it was a white child to the people in power (media elected civil rights)White lives really don’t matter This is why people are upset
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.