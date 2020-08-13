Here it is, right at the top, no fancy lead in.
I am proud as hell of our Delta and Montrose counties agriculture community.
Our neighbors in the next county north (Mesa) have had a bad time of it over the past week with that Pine Gulch Fire. The fire has affected a goodly number of producers and small farmers. So, what have I seen for the last few days on Facebook and other social media? People in our ‘hood opening their pastures, pens, stables, and barns to the livestock made homeless by the blaze.
I’ve been on the ground in a couple of big fires about the size of the Pine Gulch burn. And, while there is some structure and property loss, it’s the animals, both wild and domestic, that take the brunt of the hurt. It is tear-up time when you have to witness mama cows with burned hoofs and dewclaws, and cannon, as they try to escape a landscape on fire. So, kudos to everyone offering aid to the folks and the stock up north.
For as idiotic as the some of the corporate shenanigans pulled by FB and other social platforms are, these websites do provide a useful tool in situations like this. My FB feed was flooded with offers of help for the Pine Gulch victims. But I know that even without the internet, our folks would be on their phones and in their trucks trying to help alleviate some of the hurt. Seeing someone offer a temporary home to somebody else’s stock makes me know that I made the right choice in coming to the Western Slope.
And speaking of FB, one of our ranchers posted the fact that one of her beloved cattle dogs had gotten separated from the crew up on the Plateau. Within five or so minutes the pup had been located and was on her way to camp. Is that cool or what?
Watch for extra traffic
It’s harvest time. I know that we have a lot of new friends on the Slope, so I want to let them know that over the next several weeks there will be lots of extra traffic on the farm roads of Montrose and Delta counties.
The extra traffic could be anything from a little row tractor doing about 14 MPH to a pickup truck hauling a trailer to a giant combine where the driver has very poor 360-visibility. Most of our harvest folks do everything they can to stay out of traffic, but there is going to be a time when you get caught behind a slow-moving machine. Be patient. I can assure you the driver of the device is doing everything he (or she) can to let faster traffic by, but sometimes all they can do is just keep moving.
When I have written my advice for encountering a cowherd on a roadway, I have always admonished folks not to honk. Same goes for harvest time. Honking under these circumstances is downright impolite.
Polis does it again
When a governor appoints someone to a state board of some sort, it is often done by consulting the constituency affected by the appointment. It is sometimes done purely as a political favor or to further the governor’s own agenda. Those are the realities. Jared Polis managed to hit two out of three on his appointment of an avowed animal rights activist and super vegan, Ellen Kessler, to the State Board of Veterinary Medicine. Ms. Kessler’s appointment is an in-your-face insult to every animal owner, livestock operator, and veterinarian in the state.
The appointee’s claim to fame, so far, is her support for the silly Egg-Laying Hen Confinement Standards Bill, recently passed and signed into law. Kessler called the travesty a baby step “to get to the true goal of animal lovers and that is to not keep chickens for eggs nor food.”
Kessler brings no particular expertise to one of the few important regulatory boards in the state — unless you count her egg and hen activism as a bullet point on her resume.
“She is there for now,” Sen. Don Coram told me this week, leaving the statement hanging as if another shoe were expected to drop. It might, the word is, there are folks on both sides of the aisle who think the choice is a bad one.
Colorado Cattlemen’s Association executive Terry Fankhauser told the Fence Post News that he has concerns with Kessler’s ability to objectively evaluate issues related to food animal practitioners, given her clear opposition to animal agriculture.
