In Montrose County, we are incredibly lucky to live in a tight-knit community, and I am honored to have returned to my hometown to lead the school district from which I graduated. The small town values with which I was raised are no different and no less important now than when I was growing up many years ago in our schools.
Classrooms, schools, and educators are all woven into the fabric of our community. Montrose County School District is the largest employer in Montrose County. Our staff members and teachers are your friends, your neighbors, the people you sit next to at concerts in the park and at church and ball games. You know us. Together, we are Montrose County.
The COVID pandemic caused a noticeable division in our community. It pitted neighbor against neighbor and friend against friend. Our teachers went from heroes in 2020, to villains in 2022 (as characterized by some voices within the national media). The pandemic exacerbated some people’s misguided impulse to sit behind the anonymity of their computer screens and attack, harass and bully others whose opinions may differ with their own. The pandemic encouraged some members of our community to dehumanize those with whom they disagreed and capitalize on people’s fear, vulnerability, and frustration through misinformation and politicization.
It is time to reclaim the small town values that make Montrose County the best place in the world to raise a family and create memories with lifelong friends.
Currently, there is a national political agenda that is designed to disrupt and dismantle public education. Organized propaganda campaigns, designed to question and destroy the reputations of our local teachers and public schools, are growing in volume and prevalence. Some political campaigns would lead you to believe that teachers are being manipulative, sneaky and have coordinated in an effort to control and indoctrinate our local children behind parents’ backs.
Please don’t be fooled by this untrue, toxic, propaganda campaign, which is being propagated locally and nationally.
Please remember that a large portion of our school and school district staff are also parents and have children that attend our public schools as well. These are our kids, too. If you listen to the voices within the national agenda, you will hear comments about evil and self-serving teacher unions, Critical Race Theory, Comprehensive Sexual Health, “furries” with litter boxes in school bathrooms and even more egregiously false narratives. These things are nothing more than sensationalism and frankly ridiculous!
There has recently been a very small sub-group of people here in Montrose County that are attempting to stir up concern over our local public school system by writing editorials in newspapers, hosting booths at the fair and, next week, showing a national propaganda film called Whose Children Are They? I have personally viewed this film in its entirety and quickly noticed the specific examples provided are all from other states and are not verified.
Let me be emphatically clear: these things are not happening in the Montrose County School District.
In our schools, we try to teach our students how to evaluate resources, learn about information literacy, and how to think critically. It is time for all of us to practice these skills and embrace our small town values that have always made Montrose County special. Misinformation can lead us all down a politically toxic path. It is not good for our children. It is not good for our community.
You may have heard campaigns that shout, “Give the Power Back to the Parents.” But parents have not lost power, though they did stop showing up. COVID was to blame for some of that, but political division and toxicity has had a hand as well.
Montrose County School District welcomes you back. We need parent and community volunteers and would urge you to get involved in your child’s school or your neighborhood school that is just down the street. It truly takes a village, and Montrose County has always been and will continue to be a great village. Thank you for being a part of our school family.
Dr. Carrie Stephenson is superintendent of Montrose County School District.