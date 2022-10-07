Carrie Stephenson

Carrie Stephenson, MCSD superintendent

 

 

 (Courtesy photo)

In Montrose County, we are incredibly lucky to live in a tight-knit community, and I am honored to have returned to my hometown to lead the school district from which I graduated. The small town values with which I was raised are no different and no less important now than when I was growing up many years ago in our schools.

Classrooms, schools, and educators are all woven into the fabric of our community. Montrose County School District is the largest employer in Montrose County. Our staff members and teachers are your friends, your neighbors, the people you sit next to at concerts in the park and at church and ball games. You know us. Together, we are Montrose County.



Tags