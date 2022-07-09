I attended Don Coram’s watch party primary election night at The Bridges. Grabbed a few photos for our Montrose and Delta newspapers and had some good conversations.
The Coram campaign broadcasted the Colorado Secretary of State’s updates on the big screen while I monitored the results on my phone from the New York Times website. NYT results were coming in quicker. It didn’t take long for the picture to come in clear that Coram wasn’t going to be the victor.
The event which was housed in the upstairs banquet room was full of supporters. A beautiful night and a fantastic view from the deck seemed to lift the spirits of the Coram supporters. “It’s a tough night but boy we get to live here,” one supporter said as we viewed the majestic San Juans.
In another conversation, a Coram supporter said “How depressing,” as the word spread that the Associated Press was calling the race for incumbent U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert.
Boebert at the time had 64% of the vote with most of the counties reporting. Montrose was one of the exceptions. The supporter went on to elaborate that he expected it to be an uphill battle for Coram but what was depressing to him was at the time Tina Peters had more than 125,000 votes in the Secretary of State Republican race. Yes, the Tina Peters who is facing indictments from her election machine shenanigans as Mesa County Clerk. “I’m afraid for our children. I don’t even recognize our party anymore,” he would go on to say.
Peters would go on to finish second in the primary with nearly 29% of the 617,647 votes reported. Pam Anderson garnered 43.1% to claim victory while Mike O’Donnell finished with 28.1%. Peters claimed election fraud the next day. That’s probably the only predictable thing that came out of the Republican primary.
Prior to the election, when asked what I thought Coram’s chances were, I would say pretty good. Unaffiliated voters gave him a puncher’s chance so I thought. His fight was almost over before it started. The camp seemingly was most disappointed in the Montrose County results. But after the dust cleared maybe they shouldn’t be.
In Montrose County the far right, election fraud-touting candidates all garnered the most votes including Peters with 40.3% and she took Delta County with 39%.Senate candidate Ron Hanks, who was present at the US Capitol on Jan 6, 2021, during the rally-turned-riot dominated both Montrose (57.3%) and Delta (61.3%). Joe O’Dea would win statewide with 54.5%. And in the gubernatorial Republican primary Greg Lopez, another conspiracy theorist, captured 57.14% of the Montrose County votes, while in Delta County he won with 61.95%.
Maybe Coram shouldn’t be disappointed with the local results (33.12% of the votes in Montrose and 26.6% in Delta) . Standing by one’s convictions and losing probably feels better than playing into the voters fears and speaking untruths.
In a letter to the editor published in several newspapers Dee Laird, who was part of a lawsuit contesting signatures on Coram’s petitions to get him on the ballot approved by Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s office, danced on Coram’s political grave. Coram seems unfazed by it all.
As he sat in a coffee shop in Montrose on the following Saturday, passersby approached him. They offered condolences.
“No worries, the sun came up the next day,” he would reply.
“I voted for you,” they would respond.
“And that’s the most important thing to me, thank you,” Coram would say with a smile.
Now we’re off to the generals. That’s a whole different ball game. Adam Frisch, a moderate Democrat, believes he has a much better chance of defeating Boebert. He has the finances, he’s in it from the beginning and although he’s in a district that gives the Republican candidate a 9% edge, he believes there are enough unsatisfied Republicans or unaffiliated voters who are center right to swing the election his way.
We’ll see. Again, Colorado District 3 will be the most watched race coming out of Colorado but don’t sleep on the U.S. Senate race. O’Dea may give incumbent Michael Bennet a good run.