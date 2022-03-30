Good afternoon, Montrose.
••••••
Butter Side Up……It’s prom season. The good folks at the Real Estate Store on East Main are accepting gently used prom dresses, cocktail dresses or other formal wear so they can be donated to young ladies who are desirous of such couture in Montrose, Delta and Ouray counties. To date, some 170 dresses have been dropped off.
The Notebook’s dropped by a couple of times and many of the dresses are flat-out stunning and destined for a deserving student. A few tuxedos and some accessories also have been shared.
Deadline to donate is April 7. Credit Realtors Michelle Klippert, Peg Evanoika and Michelle Keltz (and others) for “Say Yes to a Dress.” Novel idea, this.
••••••
Truthiness……The Notebook is blessed with “friends from all over” and from all ages.
I was yakking the other day with a pal who had recently turned 80. The conversation drifted to aches and pains and places that are sore, continually. Acceptance, and lament, he shrugged; I nodded in agreement.
“They say 70 is the “new” 60. That 60 is the “new” 50,” he explained, adding, “let me tell you something: 80 is eighty.”
••••••
Dept. of Family History……The Notebook has been hanging out with Gays for a lifetime. (There, I’ve said it.)
My uncle George was an attorney in Oklahoma City and with my aunt Elizabeth, they seldom missed an OU football game in Norman. The cousin-hood was fabulously diverse: Sharon was an actor with ties to ‘Sesame Street,’ Beverly, a registered nurse and Phil, a singer-songwriter. During one visit, say early 1980s, we decamped to The Gay Ranch, some 80-plus acres on highway 9. The sign by the front gate was missing. Again. “Someone’s always stealing our family sign,” observed Elizabeth. “We keep replacing it. Don’t know why it’s so popular.”
••••••
Fearless Prediction……LA’s Dodgers and NY’s Yankees will meet in the next World Serious.
••••••
“Never Answer an Anonymous Letter.” — Yogi Berra, Hall of Famer, philosopher (1925-2015)......Since Opening Day is April 7 for the 2022 MLB season, a few baseball stories.
• One of Major League Baseball’s enduring legacies are statistics. Generation after generation can quote them on a barstool or from the couch while the game is on TV. The game’s trivia is special. Methinks the best trivia statistic in MLB is 3,630. That’s the number of hits by Stan (The Man) Musial, Hall of Famer. He hit exactly 1,815 hits at home in St. Louis and 1,815 hits while on the road. He hit .340 in day games, .320 at night. That’s consistency. Musial (1920-2013) played all 22 seasons with the Cardinals.
• Charlie Hough pitched in the bigs for 25 seasons and five teams. While with the Texas Rangers, he opened the game by walking the first four batters. Hough called time and walked off the mound towards the hitter and asked the umpire, “Can I move in 20 feet?” Hough was consistent, too: 216 wins, 216 losses.
• More trivia. The first testicular guard – aka “The Cup” – made its debut in 1874. The batting helmet was first used in 1934. Lesson: it took 60 years for players to realize the brain is similarly important.
• Choo Choo Coleman (1935-2016) had one of baseball’s best names. He played for the original New York Mets and manager Casey Stengel. Much was said and expected about Coleman’s speed as a catcher when he came up as a rookie. Said Stengel of Coleman, “I’ve never seen a catcher so fast at retrieving passed balls.”
• Yet, even more trivia. Who has the highest batting average in MLB history, minimum 75 at bats? Once called in a friendly way, a “fat tub of goo” by David Letterman, Terry Forster pitched 16 seasons for five teams and had a win-loss record of 54-65. Forster’s lifetime average: .397
• Yogi Berra was the manager of the NY Mets during the early 1970s when streaking buck naked across a baseball diamond was a “thing.” (Mostly guys, no surprise.) In one game with Berra in the dugout, a fan came out of the stands in a state of nature and dashed from one base line to another before being grabbed by security. A reporter asked Yogi if the streaker was a man or a woman. “I don’t know,” replied the Hall of Famer, “they had bags over their heads.”