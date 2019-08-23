I have been reading all the letters to the editor concerning the proposed tax for public safety and just so you all know, I respect all the writers and I share a lot of their views on a lot of political issues. Having said that, here are my views:
I worked for the City of Montrose for more than 45 years, the last fourteen as chief of police. For more than 25 of the 45 years I was a part of the administration and was involved in every budget that was finalized. There is a balance that must be maintained in preparing a budget and when the balance is shifted it becomes noticeable.
Our current city manager, when he first came to Montrose, had to deal with a recession and during that recession, he had to make several difficult decisions on laying people off to keep a balanced budget. During that time the police department was the least affected (no layoffs). The current city manager has supported the police department more than any previous manager. I estimate that City Manager Bill Bell, over the last few years, has added more than $2 million to the police department’s budget. I have not seen any form of malfeasance from our city government.
We need a city that we can all be proud to be a part of and I think for the most part we have that.
About seven years ago, the state of Colorado legalized marijuana, and with that the police department began seeing major changes. Beginning July 2015, we started seeing heroin and deaths associated with that drug. We saw people using and selling almost every drug, including fentanyl. We saw an influx of homeless people. We began dealing with people who were (and are) having extreme mental health issues. We saw property crimes increase (theft and burglary). We saw record numbers of domestic disputes. The number of calls associated sky rocked and the time consumed for each call also increased.
I agree with the budget decisions that city manager and the city council have made. I also believe that the City of Montrose needs to pass this public safety tax to maintain a healthy police department. Failure to pass this public safety tax will have devastating results for the safety of the public and the police officers.
Many unintended things have occurred as a result of the legalization of marijuana. These things did not happen overnight; they were gradual and now need attention.
Tom Chinn is the former police chief for the Montrose Police Department.
