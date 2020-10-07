For quite a while, say 38 years plus, I’d write a column or editorial this week celebrating newspapers because it’s National Newspaper Week. The opinionating was about how community newspapers — vastly different than their brethren in the metros — were the town squares of local give-and-take, how they had to be the “tocsin” of local government and culture while publishing births, deaths, weddings, honor rolls, photos of club officers, local sports and the like. Not this year. Instead, a few stories.
• Must say, I always enjoy reading about a community paper receiving a Pulitzer Prize. In May, the Palestine (Tex.) Herald-Press was a recipient for editorial writing. The editor, Jeffrey Gerritt, had a long career with larger newspapers before relocating to a small city in east Texas. He authored a series of editorials, “Death Without Conviction.”
Gerritt and the H-P took on the local sheriff and judiciary after a series of jail deaths. The sheriff told him that inmates dying in custody “was not news.” That got him to checking records and following up, of course. The newspaper exposed how pre-trial prisoners were neglected medically with some dying, not only in Anderson County, but throughout the state. One essential was Gerritt’s persistence of public records from the Texas Rangers, a state police agency not known for its warm-and-fuzzy relations with media.
The H-P publisher was also cited for “not being afraid to shake things up.” One upshot is that all statewide law enforcement agencies are now compelled to provide thorough reporting of inmate emergencies and deaths.
• The Washington (N.C.) Daily News was owned and published for more than 50 years by the Futrell family. In 1989, cities under 40,000 population were not required to notify city residents if the local drinking water was filled with carcinogens. Editor Mike Voss one day received a simple 3x5 card in the mail from the city about water testing. Similarly, another WDN editor received his water bill that allowed how test results were available “by request.” Lousy local water wasn’t news in Washington; citizens had known of it, had tasted it, for years. The city never tried to hide it. The sins were in the city’s interpretation of test results and that city leaders hadn’t done anything to fix the problems for eight years. The city manager famously disputed the newspaper’s reporting and drank a glass of tap water during an on-air television interview, proclaiming it safe.
Not long after, North Carolina’s state health director shut down completely Washington’s entire water supply, pronouncing it toxic. The paper received the Pulitzer for meritorious public service, still the smallest daily newspaper to be so recognized. Clean tap water to citizens was eventually resolved and state and federal water testing laws for municipalities were changed. City Hall underwent a house cleaning with the mayor and two council members tossed in the next election. The newspaper’s local currency “was its credibility,” said publisher Brownie Futrell upon receipt of the honor. He was affirming the culture his father had established after buying the distressed newspaper in 1949.
Voss died this past June and was a working WDN journalist at the time of his passing.
• One more story about the WDN and Futrells. Ashley Futrell resurrected the newspaper and it became a civic leader and successful. Eventually, he turned it over to his son, Brownie, who was the publisher for 32 years. The paper has since been sold to a large newspaper group and the younger Futrell has retired from newspapering. While his son was the publisher, the elder Futrell wrote a local column that was published daily on page one. Winning the Pulitzer was, in some newspaper circles, the second-most famous achievement of the Daily News.
One day in his column, the elder Mr. Futrell, as publisher emeritus, castigated the staff for ongoing typos, misspellings, incorrect grammar, incomplete reporting. He declared a subscription credit to all subscribers, with an apology, saying WDN subscribers should expect a well-written, professionally edited local newspaper of their hometown. The column was a sensation, making the front page of Editor & Publisher magazine and other newspaper-related publications. Members of the North Carolina Press Association stood back with awe (read: envy) and appreciation. Now that, took guts.
• Every reporter remembers his or her first byline. Not unlike a first car, or job or first love. Time was, reporter bylines were awarded by the editor subjectively on merit. You could bang away for years, providing coverage aplenty, and it was his judgement (mostly men then), if you got your name on top of it.
My first byline came at age 12 over a junior high football game story. While the home team was winning on the field, the cheerleaders encouraged me while I was sitting in the press box to include their names in the story. That night, I cranked out a six-page, double-spaced epistle (with carbons) on my Royal typewriter. I handed it to my father — the newspaper’s publisher — the next morning before he went to work. (Though they didn’t have any direct influence on the game, I did indeed include the names of the six cheerleaders in the last paragraph.)
I didn’t sit still in any class that day, anticipating that byline. Getting off from the school bus that afternoon, I raced home, grabbed the paper from the front yard, and turned to the sports pages. There it was: a byline. Yet the six-page story had been chopped to three paragraphs. The who, what, where and some statistics. “He butchered it!” I cried repeatedly to an unsympathetic mother. The cheerleaders noticed the reporting and some never spoke to me again. (Thus began, and often over a long career, watching first-hand the vexation of readers and newspapers.)
