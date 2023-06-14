jeremy's mug

The space within the Montrose Daily Press designated for letters to the editor is nearly sacred. It presents an opportunity for readers to express their thoughts on a wide range of topics and a chance to further thoughtful conversations in the community. It is not, however, a welcome venue for an ignorant mind and hateful heart. 

Last week, we received a letter rife with warped rationale and dripping with this brand of ignorant hate that has become so in vogue in the modern era of American discourse. We’re not going to publish it. It’s pure racist trash.  



