The space within the Montrose Daily Press designated for letters to the editor is nearly sacred. It presents an opportunity for readers to express their thoughts on a wide range of topics and a chance to further thoughtful conversations in the community. It is not, however, a welcome venue for an ignorant mind and hateful heart.
Last week, we received a letter rife with warped rationale and dripping with this brand of ignorant hate that has become so in vogue in the modern era of American discourse. We’re not going to publish it. It’s pure racist trash.
This particular letter takes aim at Indigenous Peoples Day, which the city of Montrose elected to recognize in place of Columbus Day beginning in 2022, following the federal government’s lead. The letter writer derides city officials as “posers” who “disrespect Western Civilization” and proceeds to dig deep into some thoughts that can best be described as inside out and backwards.
Here’s a taste: “On Indigenous Peoples Day, turn off the potable water supply (victims of public education will wonder what "potable" means), turn off the electric power grid, turn off the natural gas supply, furlough the police, and officially suspend all laws. Shut down the hospital and all medical care; empower the Shamen / "medicine men." Disable all communication. Announcing this now, four months in advance, will allow groups to organize themselves into tribes and prepare their plans to raid others.”
Let’s take a moment to unpack this … What this person is implying is that Indigenous Peoples, or Native Americans, are uncivilized, lawless, savage, superstitious, thieving less-thans — the celebration or recognition of which is an affront to, as he puts it, “Western Civilization.”
So, who are Native Americans less civilized than? The people who invaded and stole their land? The people who sent them to reservations and decimated their cultures? And superstitious? Compared to whom? Compared to the Catholic Church, which spent ages burning so-called heretics? Or those misguided souls of Salem who tried and executed individuals they believed were witches? Compared to people who believe their God is rooting for their favorite football team? Or an athlete who doesn't change socks or shave during a winning streak? Or a person who reroutes their path upon seeing a black cat?
Let’s ignore the flawed premise of this letter and get straight to its subtext: Native Americans are not worthy of celebration or recognition in an official capacity. Why not?
Here’s some context: Indigenous Peoples Day was first floated in 1977 by the International Conference on Discrimination Against Indigenous Populations in the Americas. It was offered up as an alternative to the celebration of Columbus Day. To put it mildly, viewed through the lens of Indigenous Peoples — or, really, anyone who has a clear understanding of history — ol’ Christopher Columbus is not exactly a person to be celebrated.
By the early 1990s, places like Berkeley, California, were recognizing Indigenous Peoples Day, and in 2021 U.S. President Joe Biden formally commemorated the day with a presidential proclamation.
So, what’s the big deal? This should be seen as progress. We’ve shifted from celebrating a problematic historical figure such as Columbus to recognizing a group of people who saw their land and way of life taken from them in the name of "Western Civilization." This is an opportunity to recognize, celebrate and learn more about the rich cultures of Indigenous peoples.
But not everyone is happy about this evolution. Our letter writer, for instance, rails against Montrose’s recognition of Indigenous Peoples Day, couching his argument, in part, in concerns over cost. However, according to William Woody, the city’s public information officer, Montrose’s shift from Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day carried no added cost — to paraphrase Shakespeare, a holiday by any other name incurs the same cost for local government.
But let’s be honest. The letter writer’s sentiment was not spurred by fiscal concerns. It is rooted in racism, the notion that Native Americans don’t deserve to be celebrated, the notion that they are, indeed, uncivilized, superstitious thieves.
If there was any doubt to this letter’s racist tone, its last line served to clarify: “Meanwhile, ‘Juneteenth’ is coming up. More opportunities for posing and preening.”
Juneteenth, of course, celebrates the end of slavery, or more specifically, recognizes the date which Black people in Texas finally learned that slavery had been abolished.
Let’s not even get into this one, except to say, I hope y’all enjoy celebrating Juneteenth this year. It’s coming up Monday, June 19. It’s a holiday worthy of celebration. Just like Indigenous Peoples Day is worthy of recognition.
If you feel that the celebration of the end of such tragedies as slavery or recognition of Indigenous Peoples, which suffered the brunt of "Western Civilization," are wrong then it’s probably better to dive into some serious self reflection and honest assessment of your motivations than to fire off a letter to the editor. Such letters won’t be printed, as such notions don’t add anything of worth to the community conversation, they amount only to backwards rants and have no place within the pages of the Montrose Daily Press.
Jeremy Morrison is the managing editor of the Montrose Daily Press.