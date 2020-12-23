Grandchildren are gifts. There is nothing like being a grandparent. I want nothing less for mine than to go through life as smoothly as possible. As grandparents, as the cliché goes, we get to spoil them and then send them back to their parents to unwind them. Melissa and I are blessed with six, and this summer we will add a seventh.
Our first two are grandsons Landon and Joey. They’re best friends as much as they are brothers. Born 11 months apart, Joey is now 13 and Landon will be 14 this month. When they were little boys I recall standing outside their bedroom door listening to their conversations. They would debate things like, who is the strongest superhero. Now they debate the top five football players of all time. Some conversations go deeper.
After everything they have been through already in their young lives, I’m just happy they have each other and a strong foundation at home.
Landon and Joey belong to our daughter Victoria. She met Landon and Joey’s father, James Fulcher, while attending Colorado State University. All seemed well early on, but addiction began to drive his decisions. Victoria had to make the very difficult decision to put her two boys first. She began the trek as a single mother.
While the boys’ father continued to fight his demons, a few years back Victoria met and fell in love with Travis Depew. Travis has stepped into the role of father for Landon and Joey. He has done a fantastic job and loves the boys as if they were his own.
Victoria and Travis have built a good life together. Both have very good jobs and have purchased a home. Stability has come to Landon and Joey’s lives. And on Nov. 9, 2018 they added a daughter, Harper Marie. It’s a beautiful family dynamic.
On July 12, 2017, James passed away from an asthma attack. It was a shocking event for all of us. He had recently returned from rehab and began to reconcile his place with the boys. The boys loved their father, no matter his flaws. Joey absolutely adored him.
I worried most about Joey after his father died because he did hold tight to the hope that someday James would turn his life around and become the father, he wanted him to be. Landon was always more realistic, and, though he loved his dad, being the oldest, he could see his mother’s struggles and his memory of the tougher times were probably clearer. My worries would be put into perspective when Joey created a card of thankfulness for both Victoria and Travis. It was an assignment a couple of years ago when he was a fifth-grader. It moved all of us to tears when we read it. Joey first read it to Travis and Victoria in what his mother described as an incredible moment for her.
Joey has given me permission to publish his letter:
Dear Mom and Travis,
Mom I want to thank you for buying me a phone and giving me a bed and giving me a roof to sleep under. Travis, I want to thank you for taking care of the family, buying food and the tough love.
Mom you’ve always been there for me, but this is the time I needed you most. When I broke my collarbone you cried for me. I didn’t pick this memory to humiliate you. I picked it because it shows you really love me. Watching the tears run down your face and listening to your words of comfort made me feel relief. That’s the thing I love most about you, you’re always there for me. Travis this is one of my favorite memories with you and I hope you think so.
Mom I couldn’t say the same for you. It was the night after my Dad died. Me and you talked and I don’t remember what it was about but it made me feel less lonely because you could do the best you can do to fill my Dad’s shoes.
I love both of you guys as much as I can. I know you guys do too.
Joey
This has been a very trying year for our family, including the loss of our Uncle John to suicide and the fact that COVID ran through our house this month. We felt all of the symptoms, and it was truly horrible.
The memory of this letter and the strength that Joey, Landon, Victoria and Travis showed during what is so far their family’s biggest tragedy has brought me relief and a reference point for handling life’s adversities. Landon and Joey are in a good place and though there is pain with the loss of their father, there is love — love that is recognized and beautifully articulated by a young man who has dealt with more than most his age.
Have a very merry Christmas and though we may be isolated from our loved ones this holiday season, a brighter future is just around the corner.
