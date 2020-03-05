When I saw the header on the email, I thought it was one of those click bait headlines.
“USDA drops DEA Hemp test lab requirement” or words to that effect. But, when I took the bait and clicked, it turned out to be real, well sort of. The reference is to the temporary rules clause regarding hemp crop testing to determine if the plants were “hot,” meaning they had too much THC. Among other things, the rules posted by the USDA in October required hemp plants be tested by a DEA lab.The response to that and other hemp rules was thunderous.
When the comment period finally ended after being extended 30 days, the agency had received almost 5000 responses from hemp growers, governors, legislators (all levels), scientists, the general public, trade associations, and a partridge in a pear tree. The filings were not fan mail.
Three items brought the most fire, the THC level required, destruction of hot crop, and the DEA lab rule.The issue of needing a pre-harvest test done by a USDA/DEA licensed lab was a huge matter considering that there are only about 50 such labs in the whole country and some hemp growing states don’t have a lab at all. In easing the requirements, the USDA will allow non certified labs to do the testing this year, but they are still going to require lab licensing for the 2021 crop.
The destruction of crops exceeding 0.3% THC was another roadblock for farmers. The interim rule issued by the USDA last fall stipulated that when fields exceed the THC limit, the crop would be disposed of by law enforcement or a DEA-approved “reverse distributor,” who would treat hemp with the same protocols as contraband drugs, such as incineration.
Agriculture Under Secretary Greg Ibach has told the industry that the agency will allow farmers to destroy hot crops themselves, rather than hiring government contractors.
The other sticking point is the allowed level of THC in any crop. Most hemp experts disagree with the 0.3% level, saying it is too low. And while there may be some at the USDA who agree with that thinking, Ibach says there is nothing that they can do about it since it is written into federal law and only Congress can change that.
The highly respected Brookings Institute had this to say about the current state of the hemp business:
“Ultimately, the Farm Bill legalizes hemp, but it doesn’t create a system in which people can grow it as freely as they can grow tomatoes or basil. This will be a highly regulated crop in the United States for both personal and industrial production.”
If hemp is to become the important crop it could be, that is going to have to change.
