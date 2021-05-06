Montrose County School District educators who belong to the Uncompahgre Valley Education Association met at the Montrose High School football field a couple weeks ago for a few moments of relaxation.
The UVEA wanted to show its support and appreciation to its members who have worked so diligently for district students every day since last August and under highly unusual and difficult circumstances.
This has truly been a year to remember. Since last spring, and throughout this school year, educators have worked under a dark cloud of uncertainty.
The Colorado state and local governments handed down COVID regulations which forced numerous changes to the methods teachers used to provide student instruction. District administration dealt with required modifications to buildings and classrooms, while infected students and employees forced building personnel to manage difficult situations almost daily. The school board faced own unknown budget issues as it navigated the vagaries of district funding.
However, good news has begun arriving from the federal and state governments. The district will receive more than $9 million in extra ESSER III funds, among other increases in federal funding for the next school year.
This is an unprecedented federal investment in public education, giving school districts the opportunity to make meaningful improvements in students’ education. In addition, Colorado’s economy was not impacted as negatively as first projected, and is recovering much more quickly than expected.
Therefore, the state legislature is poised to increase districts’ budgets substantially next year. The legislature has already kept funding stable for districts that had a decrease in student enrollment this year, and it has agreed to hold districts harmless again next year. The Education Committee is working on increasing school district budgets by about $200 per student, and it is determined to greatly reduce the Budget Stabilization factor by about $500 million.
What this means, said one of the UVEA members is that “now is the time for Montrose School District to invest in what we know is best for students: retaining and attracting high quality educators.”
All this is good news to Montrose and Olathe educators and cause for a well-deserved celebration.
