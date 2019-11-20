Good morning, Montrose.
Butter Side Up……The Notebook’s annual notice came via email and I went and paid it without gripe or question, though it went up ten dollars. (Guess I’ll have to charge more now for being a kept man.) At $210 a year, it’s best deal in town – a membership at the Montrose Rec Center, particularly if you’re a certain age and have been told to get in “your steps” every day and to be ambulatory. You can swim, walk the track, ride a bike, use a treadmill, play the heck out of pickleball, lift weights, exercise and watch all the Fox News, CNN, and ESPN you can stand while getting your heart rate up and your cholesterol numbers down. Too, there’s a slew of programs and helpful, friendly people to coordinate these exercise and social activities. To steal from “Field of Dreams”…….if you build it, they will come: patrons at the rec have more than tripled since it opened in 2016. Good stuff, this.
••••••
A Note of Passing……While traveling last week, we lost our beloved Sophie. Friend. Confidante. Therapist. She was the runt of a big litter when we brought her home from Eckert 13 years ago, a small mass of Golden Retriever, a fur ball of fun and early on frustration. She adapted as did we. Always around for the big stuff like the birth of grandchildren and graduations, birthdays and holidays. Our routines included her. Dogs enliven a yard, a home. She loved it when the sprinklers came on. She ran and jumped into the ground cover, barked greetings at those who came to visit. When it was hot, she frolicked in the ditch water; when it turned cold, she liked making snow angels. They neighbors knew her, too, by name. Some carried treats in their pockets for her. Four years ago, after 30 days of being bedridden in the local ICU with septic pneumonia, my body had turned to goo. Sophie turned therapist, walking with me to the end of the driveway, then to the mailbox, to the end of the street, and later further as the legs and lungs regained muscle. One more connection of friendship. Towards the end, she was diabetic, blind and with a brain tumor; man-oh-man, it’s tough to make these decisions. Always loving company, when we returned home, that house sure was empty.
••••••
Winning Sign……The Wortley Hotel is in Lincoln, N.M., and is in the heart of ‘Billy the Kid’/Pat Garrett country, two true west legends. Fact is, Garrett used to own the hotel and Billy used to hang out there, drinking in the bar and often flopping in a room. Their friendship fell apart. Law and order won out and Garrett famously shot him dead, alas. The slogan of the hotel is a good one: No Guest Gunned Down in Over 100 Years.
Boola-boola……We’re right in the thick of college football season and the politics involved to get a placement in the playoffs and to qualify for the bowl season. The Notebook gets a kick outta listening to college coaches praise each other every week. Why, it’s a dadgum honor, they say to eager media, to even be on the same field as those guys. No, dadgummit, the other coach will counter, we’ll be lucky to even find the stadium of that great program. In contrast, here are some real quotes:
• “Gentleman, it is better to have died a small boy than to fumble this football.”
--John Heisman.
• “All of those who need showers, take them.”
--USC coach John McKay, after his Trojans lost 51-0 to Notre Dame, 1966.
• “Always remember, Goliath was a 40-point favorite over David.”
--Auburn coach Shug Jordan.
• “I don’t expect to win enough games to be put on NCAA probation. I just want to win enough to warrant an investigation.”
--Bob Devaney, U. of Nebraska
• “A school without a football program is in danger of deteriorating into a medieval study hall.”
--Frank Leahy, Notre Dame football coach
• “Why is college football so important? It’s hard to rally around a math class.”
--Bear Bryant, Alabama
• “We don’t cheat. That costs money and Georgia Southern doesn’t have any.”
--Erk Russell, Georgia Southern
Stephen Woody was the publisher of community daily newspapers for 38 years in four cities, including the Montrose Daily Press, 1997-2011.
