Last May at a conservative function held in Dallas — the Old Parkland Conference — where Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was in attendance for the weekend event, along with dozens of minority conservatives, I had an interesting experience. I got "kicked out" of the conference because I challenged the views of a panel.

Though there were numerous panel discussions at the conference, the overall sense I got was that it was really an anti-Harvard and anti-UNC rally on the dismantling of the college admissions process, especially the consideration of race as part of a prospective student's college application.



