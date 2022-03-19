Two weeks ago I wrote about Ouray’s most famous, and only as far as I know, professional baseball player and got an interesting response.
Smoky Joe Wood’s family moved to Ouray in 1900, traveling across the Kansas plains in a covered wagon. As a 10-year old boy, uprooted from the streets of Chicago, Smoky Joe knew exactly what he wanted to be when he grew up – a baseball player.
His famous career is well-chronicled, and I touched on some of it in my column.
A few days after my column appeared, I received an email from his grandson, who lives in St. Louis:
“Mr. Todd, thank you for your article on my grandfather, Smoky Joe Wood,” he wrote. “He always spoke fondly of Ouray and looked forward to the reunions. With articles like yours and the ballpark named in his honor, he will never be forgotten.”
The ballpark his grandson refers to is the ball field in Fellin Park next to the Ouray Hot Springs Pool, bearing his name.
But there was another mystery involving Smoky Joe left unanswered in Ouray, and I took the opportunity to ask his grandson.
There is an old photo, circa 1910, of Ouray’s baseball team. In it are 10 players and two boys. One of the players is Black, which in and of itself makes the photo unique, depicting Ouray’s early baseball team at one point being integrated.
One of the boys, front and center looks to be, could be, Smoky Joe Wood. So I sent a copy of the photo to his grandson and asked if the boy in the photo could be his grandfather.
He circulated it among his cousins.
“It seems that my cousins are unanimous,” he replied a few days later, “in that it isn’t Smoky Joe in the photo. I can’t tell, but they are sure. Oh well, nice try.”
I guess that settles part of the mystery of that photo.
The other mystery is who was the Black ball player in the photo?
For starters, he was wearing a catcher’s mitt as he posed for the camera.
In scouring old box scores from Ouray around 1910, I found a recurring name listed as catcher: Thistle.
He could have been a mercenary player, if you will, actually signed to bolster the local nine.
“Every town in the lower valley has perfected the organization of a baseball team,” the Ouray Herald wrote on May 1, 1908, “and it is time that Ouray woke up and started things moving. While the season is yet young, the time is ripe to line up the material and for the candidates to begin practicing. It is the general belief that enough A-1 home material can be secured so that little or no outside salaried men will be needed. However, if imported players will be necessary, then by all means let’s get together and sign them before the best men are contracted for. Ouray is entitled to the best and can pay for it, but if we wait too long all the phenoms will be at work and none but the has-beens and never-wuzzers will be available.”
Thistle is listed in box scores and game accounts as catcher for the Ouray team from 1908 through 1915. There is a reference to him playing after those years first in Salida, then in Utah.
But, just like the photo itself, I’m not certain that Thistle is the same person in the mysterious photo.
• • • • • • • • •
A short survey is available through the Ridgway State Park website seeking input on the trail system in the park. Kirstin Copeland, the park’s manager, said that diverse input is the key to a better trail system. “The more diverse input we receive,” Copeland said in a press release, “the better it is going to be for the park resources and visitors of Ridgway State Park. We really want to hear from everyone who likes to use the park to get a sense of what can be made better and more accessible to a variety of users.”
The reservoir, the centerpiece of the park, was first filled in 1990. Ranches that were submerged and displaced when the reservoir filled included the Doelz Place, the Hafer Place/Keystone Place, the Edith Lowery Place, the Alkali Creek Place, the Cramer Ranch, the Robert Israel Ranch, the Armlin Place, the Coons Ranch, the “California Frank” Place, the Wesley Ashley Place, the Grandma Lee Homestead, the Rice Place, the Crum Family Site and the Cookie Tree Ranch.
Originally, the reservoir was to be where County Road 24 runs, just north of Ridgway, and would have meant doom for the town of Ridgway. According to an article in the January 24, 2019 Ouray County Plaindealer, local historian Jack Rairden recalled that not all were upset that Ridgway might have been flooded.
“Jim Austin, the Montrose city manager at the time, avidly supported the dam project, and expressed his opinion on the drowning of Ridgway. “As far as he was concerned, they could have flooded the darn place and built a nice, new city,” Rairden told the Plaindealer. “He thought it would be just great for Ridgway to get a whole new start, but I don’t think many people shared his view.”
Today, you get the best of both worlds, the town of Ridgway and it’s namesake reservoir and state park.
Now you have the opportunity to help shape the trail system around the park, too.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com