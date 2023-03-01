This open column is written in response to the Feb. 8 front page article in the Montrose Daily Press regarding the Montrose Library Board of Trustees meeting held Feb. 6.
The public comment section of that meeting was focused on the new emphasis the library is placing on LGBTQ outreach in the community, which includes special library-sponsored programs, as well as the acquisition of materials related to this effort.
The majority of speakers at this meeting appeared to represent an organized group prepared to support the library’s agenda, but other individual members of the community expressed concerns about the overt sexual content of the materials and their open availability to minor children.
It is unfortunate that confusion exists about the differing objections to the current library position regarding its LGBTQ outreach program. We represent a group of Montrose residents who are specifically concerned about the contents of some of the books the library has available that are, in our opinion, purposely geared toward children and contain salacious and/or obscene material.
Two of these books, “Gender Queer” and “Flamer,” are written in a cartoon-like style appealing to children and both contain extremely graphic depictions of sexual acts, explicit and suggestive.
Some of us who are concerned about young people viewing these materials have NOT requested banning these books but simply wish to have them placed in a restricted location, available only to anyone 18 or older. This request has been taken out of context and has been subjected to the charge of “banning books,” an incendiary claim that rallies opponents to disparage this common sense appeal.
The library board and staff have repeatedly stated that it is the responsibility of parents to monitor what their children view and there will be no determination (in any manner) regarding separation of materials other than to place items either in the Children’s or in the Adult sections of the building.
As there is no method of internal monitoring when children might be present in the library without parents, any material in the library may ostensibly be viewed by children or adults in the building.
The library board and staff have also repeated their desire to create a “safe space” for everyone in the library, but this seems like a contradictory statement when there are books with graphic sexual scenes present and openly available to children, who certainly deserve a safe space as much as any group being “served” by the library.
As parents are not always able to be at their children’s side in our public library, which is funded by the taxpaying citizens of Montrose, this facility and staff should bear some responsibility for the safety of the community’s children while they are spending time therein, supervised or unsupervised by parents. We would encourage anyone who doubts the veracity of our statements regarding the impropriety of publications such as Gender Queer and Flamer to either view these books at the library or other places where they are available. You might be surprised at what you see … especially if you have children or grandchildren.
Please also be aware that the library keeps track of requests for their materials and uses that data to determine levels of interest and/or approval.
We hope this will clarify our single specific objection to the LGBTQ materials currently in the library, will defuse some of the current angst being promoted, and cause the library to revisit their position regarding these above mentioned publications.
The Montrose Advocates for Children include: Kay Alexander, Brian White, Leah Vandersluis, Dawn Schieldt, Charli Oswald, Jennifer Gregg, Jodi Woodden, Becky and Jim Waugh, Gregory O’Brien, Ph.D., Gloria O’Brien, Hannah McCall, Lenore Windham, Donna Elkins, Audrey Serazio, Joe Fockler, Drena Brown