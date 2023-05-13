In early November 1870, a train making a run through Nevada was robbed not once, but twice.
Ten armed men stopped the train at 1 a.m. and took about $41,000. There was twice that much aboard, but the remainder was in silver, too heavy to carry off on horseback.
The local sheriff put together a posse of 20 men and pursued. They caught up with six of the gang. Eventually, two decided to spill the beans on the others, and were let off free. Four of the men were given 21-year sentences. The leader of the gang was given ten years, which was then reduced to three.
An unrelated gang, 20 hours after the first heist and nearly 400 miles away, robbed the same train along the same run.
Four were in this gang, and their luck wasn't much better.
The train had made a stop in Elko, Nevada after the first heist, and the Wells, Fargo and Co. express messenger had taken on thousands of dollars in cash, but had not yet put it in the safe. As the four bandits were going through the mail car, the messenger, who was in another room in the car, quietly hid the cash in a pile of freight and blew out his lamp and hid.
The robbers discovered him and made him open the safe, in which they found a disappointing amount of $3,100, a fraction of what was hidden in the freight.
Once the bandits fled, and authorities later boarded the train, they found a glove with the name Edward Carr on it, and a brass compass engraved with the name William Harvey. Harvey and Carr, as it turned out, were wanted for desertion from the Third United States Calvary, and were now prime suspects in the second robbery.
Carr was also wanted for shooting Sallie Whitmore, the madam of a house of ill repute, located a few miles from Camp Hallack in Elko County. Carr was shooting at someone else, when his errant shot hit Miss Sallie and dropped her dead. He was arrested and brought back to camp, but overnight he and five others escaped and were wanted for desertion, and now under suspicion for train robbery.
A posse caught up with the six men, and two of them had on gloves marked “W.H. Harvey.” But it was determined that these six, though wanted for desertion, were not the train robbers. It was a mystery how the gloves and compass got on the train.
Soon, however, authorities arrested three men for the second robbery. Daniel Taylor, Daniel Baker and Leander Morton were arrested and charged. The fourth robber was never found.
Taylor's share of the plunder was hidden, and he wasn't giving up the goods to authorities. He hired two lawyers to defend him, Messrs. Rand and Bonnifield and, however, told them were his share of the loot was hidden.
The two barristers quietly left Elko for Ogden at night on a freight train, and were followed by Mr. Tracey of Wells, Fargo & Co. It was suspected that the two men had been told by Taylor where his share of the loot was hidden, and that they were off to plunder the cache.
Once in Ogden, the two lawyers left by stage at 7 a.m., west, and were followed by another Wells, Fargo and Co. man, Mr. Adam Paul. Paul watched as they stopped, hired a small buggy and traveled about 30 miles before stopping for the night.
“Satisfied that they had got the plunder,” a news account read, “or a part of it, he closed on them, and quietly informed them they were his prisoners. They were somewhat non-plussed at their arrest, and inquired if he was an agent of Wells, Fargo's or a detective, when he informed them he had authority from Wells, Fargo and Co. to make them prisoners.”
Paul took his prisoners to the place where the loot had been stashed and found $300 in coins. Rand and Bonnifield had already uncovered $2,000 in greenbacks and forty ounces in gold.
They admitted that they were just there to collect their attorney fees for representing Taylor. And, of course, they were later turned over to authorities and arrested.
Rand and Bonnifield threatened to sue Wells, Fargo and Co. for false imprisonment.
“The Salt Lake Herald suggests that they had better settle that little matter,” a report read, “in Salt Lake for which they are under $5,000 bonds.”
It seems, however, that the two treasure hunters were never convicted. As the Elko Independent wrote:
“The proposed Utah trial was hardly worth the powder. No jury could ever convict them of a serious offense. While their friends laugh at them for getting into such a foolish scrape every man who knows them acquits them of any such offense as would call for judicial action.”
The three robbers, including Taylor, received 30 year sentences.
Sources: “Howard Hickson's Histories,” gbcnv.edu; Rocky Mountain News, November 23 and December 8 and 18, 1870;
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran and board member of the Ouray County Historical Society. He lives in Ouray County and can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.