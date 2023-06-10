Last week we looked at the perils of being a horse thief in the late 1800s in the west. This week, let's look at another occupational choice, robbing stagecoaches. It may have seemed to be daring and lucrative. Certainly, the motion picture industry romanticized it, as far back as in the 1931 classic “Branded.”
Newspaper accounts from the late 1800s take a little of the luster off the practice. While there was some big money to be had from robbing stagecoaches, stage companies such as Wells, Fargo & Co. also wasted no effort in capturing the bandits.
Here are some excerpts from news reports around the West.
August 1870 – Snake River, Idaho – The coach was again attacked last night at Dry Creek, by the same party of robbers as before. The guard and driver, being on the qui vive, returned the fire with effect. Two of the robbers are supposed to have been killed, and Butler, Howard and Honeywell are in hot pursuit of the other two and will doubtless capture them. The success of the stage party was complete, the treasure having been all saved, and no one on the stage having been injured, although the shooting was hot for some minutes.”
November 1870 – Nephi, Utah – The stage from Pioche was robbed about four miles north of Chicken Creek, at 11 o'clock last night. Wells, Fargo & Co's treasure box was broken open and emptied, the registered mail sack was taken, and the passengers robbed of about fifteen hundred dollars in coin. Judge Bigler started the sheriff with a posse of men to reconnoiter. This is probably the same band who have been operating in Idaho and Montana and who have now extended their field of operations to Utah.
A telegram sent to this office about noon gives the following additional particulars of the above mail robbery:
“At about eleven o'clock last night a coach from south was ordered to halt by three robbers, one of whom seized the horses, at the same time leveling a shotgun on the driver. There were five passengers, three men and two little girls, who were ordered to get out. Their arms were taken from them, one of the robbers guarding the passengers while another plundered the coach. While doing this he threw out the blankets and told the passengers to wrap up the little girls and not let them take a cold.”
Another telegram announced the capture of the three men near the scene of the robbery by the sheriff and posse. The names of the three prisoners are McKay, St. Ledger and Heath.
Another later telegram: “St. Ledger, the Pioche stage robber, has made a confession, and there is no doubt of his guilt or that of McKay.” The third, Heath, took poison upon his capture with failed results.
May 1873 - Virginia City, Nevada – At Hamilton, last night, a German named George Smith, who regarded himself as under surveillance, surrendered to the police and confessed that he was a member of the trio who robbed the Hamilton and Pioche stage, and murdered the driver, on Sunday night. The robbers obtained only $30 from the express. After dividing, they returned to Hamilton. The two other robbers are still at large, but will likely be captured and killed tomorrow. A strong probability exists that all will be hanged by vigilantes.
Colorado Springs – February 1876 – “H. E. Tham was formerly a stage driver between Colorado Springs and Fairplay, Colorado, which line carried express matter for Wells, Fargo & Co. On the 25thof last September, he had on board a safe belonging to the express company containing valuables. Having no passengers aboard, the opportunity proved too tempting to the fellow, and while on the road between the two points, he broke open the safe and robbed it of its contents, money and watches, to the value of $7,000, which accomplished, he deserted the line immediately and skipped out for parts unknown.
In four or five days the robbery became known at Colorado Springs, and Mr. A. W. Ellis, the sheriff of the county, set out on the first of October in search of the robber. He got a trace of him in Texas; chased him through that state to New Orleans, from there to Cuba, then back to Mobile and through Mississippi and Louisiana, always finding a trace, but never getting his eyes or hands upon him.
The sheriff ascertained that Tham had purchased a farm in Texas for his father with a portion of the money and partially stocked it. During all this long chase the fellow had adopted about fifty different names, and was so badly aliased that he barely knew himself when Sheriff Ellis laid hands on him at last, which occurred last week a few miles below Memphis.
Yesterday morning, they left for Colorado, accompanied by Colonel Nichols, superintendent of the stage line on which the robbery was committed. The officer found none of the money upon his person, but states that he has property in Colorado sufficient to reimburse the company's losses.”
Sources: Daily Central City Register, August 12, 1870; The Colorado Weekly Chieftain, November 10, 1870; The Rocky Mountain News, May 1, 1873; Colorado Daily Chieftain, February 5, 1876.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran and board member of the Ouray County Historical Society. He lives in Ouray County and can be reached atalanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.