Last week we looked at the perils of being a horse thief in the late 1800s in the west. This week, let's look at another occupational choice, robbing stagecoaches. It may have seemed to be daring and lucrative. Certainly, the motion picture industry romanticized it, as far back as in the 1931 classic “Branded.” 

Newspaper accounts from the late 1800s take a little of the luster off the practice. While there was some big money to be had from robbing stagecoaches, stage companies such as Wells, Fargo & Co. also wasted no effort in capturing the bandits.



Tags