Thin Blue Line……One term that merits some ink in the ‘One Community-Safer Together’ Town Hall discussions is “roll heavy.” Police jargon, I’m told. Certainly, appropriate for what happened last week in two Montrose neighborhoods. Gunfire – some say a shootout — on N. Grand last Thursday morning from an aborted drug deal; then the very next day, Friday afternoon, a suspect with a tactical vest, firearm, drugs on his person and cops chasing him. He was tasered near Columbine Middle School. In each case, Montrose Police “rolled heavy” with multiple units, meaning three of four patrol officers that are on duty at any given time with assistance from Montrose County Sheriff. Adult felony arrests year-to-date (YTD) 2019 are up 38 percent over 2018. That’s a statistic, within a statistic, as felony arrests are up 51 percent since 2010. On average, it’s two felony calls a day. “Montrose has changed,” Montrose Chief of Police Blaine Hall said matter-of-factly, from his office Tuesday morning. “We have more resistance to keeping the peace. They (incidences where police “roll heavy”) involve officer safety, the investigation itself and keeping citizens safe.” Hall, who grew up in Grand Junction and has been a Montrose police officer for 22 years, chief since 2018 succeeding Tom Chinn, says virtually all drug dealers are weaponized. As a result of committing so many officers to a crime scene, large parts of the city are without patrol. Response times to an immediate need of a police officer have grown to an unsustainable point. Montrose City Council will put before voters in November, a referendum to add .58 in sales tax. If successful, additional patrol officers, detectives, crime analysis resources, school and support personnel will be hired; a new police station will be constructed. Citizens can watch the presentation on YouTube or on the City of Montrose’ TV channel, 191.
I see by the paper……Last week’s mail delivered this year’s 60th anniversary of the Magic Circle Theater’s ‘Playbill.’ Sixty years! My. Our local theater has always been ambitious. Always. This year’s schedule includes “Mamma Mia!” and “Fiddler on the Roof.” Its website, MagicCirclePlayers.com has all the particulars……Boola Boola……The Notebook wrote about a mascot (Wampus Cats of Itasca, Texas) last week. Earlier this summer, newspaper publisher pals Lettie and Scott Lister of Spearfish, South Dakota hosted a player from the Spearfish (SD) Sasquatch. About as good a mascot as there is. The two-year old Expedition League team features 10 teams from South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming and Canada. The league is mostly college players honing their games striving for a professional contract. (Yep, wooden bats.) The Spearfish Sasquatch started hot on the season, but faded during the second half due to injuries and pitching troubles. The team swag, however, remains a best seller. Jerseys, caps, bobbleheads – mostly sold out and backordered……Merch and Swag……Credited with first realizing merchandising potential in smaller, minor league markets were the Carolina Mudcats, the AA franchise originally with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the early 1990s. The team plays out of Five County Stadium in Zebulon, NC near Raleigh. It sits hard against active train tracks and a productive tobacco farm. The logo – which featured a grinning catfish swimming through a large, red C – was in demand and sold a record $225,000 of merch the first year. Barry Bonds (before steroids) played an exhibition before 7,333 fans (he was surly) and Michael Jordan, while he was giving baseball a spin with the Birmingham Barons, went 2-for-4 before 8,067 in April, 1994. He was friendly and posed with fans, signing autographs. Nowadays, minor league owners figure out a cool logo and swag before the pitching rotation to keep the cash flow humming……The Grand Junction Rockies – which began in Butte, Montana, before relocating to Casper, Wyoming, before relocating in 2012 to GJ – has never really considered an alternative mascot, since they’re considered a “brand builder” by the Montforts, owners of the Colorado Rockies. Some fans earlier this year, via petition, proposed Humpback Chub, or Chub. That alternative mascot name didn’t get too far, since it’s got a graphic double meaning (it’s a family newspaper) and the fish is on the endangered list. (The Notebook is so old and so out of touch that when I looked it up, the revelation put a new spin on the old baseball chestnut: “rubber match.”) Digressing……
A change in atmospherics……The – whoosh! – you’ll hear tomorrow morning – somewhat like an exhalation or a sigh – is from a whole of parents. And grandparents. It’s the first day of school. Bless those teachers. My mother taught public school for 24 years, it’s a fine calling……Quotable: “The public appears disposed to be amused even when they are conscious of being deceived.” – P.T. Barnum, American showman, politician, businessman, 1810-1891.
Stephen Woody was the publisher of community daily newspapers for 38 years in four cities, including the Montrose Daily Press, 1997-2011.
