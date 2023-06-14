In a 2006 case about racial calculations in redistricting, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. wrote, “It is a sordid business, this divvying us up by race.” Now he has written the opinion for a divided 5-4 Supreme Court holding that Alabama’s redistricting after the 2020 Census did not do enough divvying.

Section 2 of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, as amended in 1982, proscribes any voting arrangement that “results in a denial or abridgement of the right of any citizen … to vote on account of race.” Courts, prodded by groups intent on maximizing race-conscious policies and minimizing colorblindness as a social aspiration, have radically rewritten this. They have changed the right to vote into an entitlement to arrangements that make likely particular election results.



Tags