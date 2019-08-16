The long lazy days of summer are ending. It never seems that summer lasts long enough. That change when the pressure drops and we can let go of the anxiety and rushing around that come during the rest of the year. The school year is good at setting a pace and rhythm to life, but it comes with the pressure as well. Schedules and projects and the need for good grades. Early mornings, school buses, sports and choir and getting in practice. The good with the bad, bitter with the sweet.
I was talking with a Jewish friend of mine about the beauty of holidays. He was able to point to certain holy days and how powerfully moving it was to walk through the same rituals that had been participated in by his ancestors for thousands of years. The commitment required by every single generation to live that life and own those memories, traditions and values. And while everything in our culture feels so young and new, in a country that’s a melting pot of people and has only existed for a couple hundred years; there is still something powerful about the rituals and practices that we step into over and over. Memories made and reaffirmed. And knowing that it was something your parents did, and their parents did, and their parents, deepens our connections and grows our community.
So we enter into the ritual of the new school year and bid farewell to the summer holiday. Let’s send summer out with a healthy, hearty, full celebration. Let’s have a few late night campfires, a few more days where we throw our bodies underwater to cool off. September approaches, and while we climb aboard that month with the heat and fun of summer, when we disembark she will leave us in autumn. With a chill in the evening air, leaves putting on a show, and school running at full throttle.
By now most parents have paid the hundreds of dollars in school fees, school supplies and clothes that actually fit. We have figured out sports and jobs and who gets the kids on Wednesday. All the weird and awkward pieces of the puzzle are getting jammed in as best we can to start the new normal that is barreling down upon us.
One last summer weekend… a few more mornings to sleep in and yawn and stretch with no one yelling to, “Get your behind moving!” The school year is approaching, starting pistol in hand… he’s getting the blocks set up and the anxiety is in the air. In just a few more days he will raise his hand and hollar for families across the town to take their marks.
So what to do this final weekend? Take a drive to Ridgeway or Ouray and hike one more time? Go for another run through the wave park at Riverbottom? Get sun on your belly and your thighs just once more before you tuck them in for a long winter? It’s the end of a lovely, blessed, cherished season… and we only get so many. Make it a good one. And when labor day comes we will get a second chance to grab at those final fleeting wisps of summer fun. This summer was lovely. She came with so much water, (and mosquitos) and she’s off before we really got to know her. Grab a beer and plop down on the front porch for just a few more evenings and watch her as she leaves. Summer 2019 was one for the books, let’s enjoy a final hug as she saunters away.
Twyla Righter is a native of Western Colorado. She is the mother of three children bent on world domination (they have pie charts) and a proud CASA advocate. She writes two columns for the Press as well as authoring the definitive guide to a horrible pregnancy: “About That Pregnancy Glow.” Righter’s “Outside the box” column appears every other Friday in the Montrose Daily Press.
