“You can see everything from 14,336 feet,” remarked Stephen Meyers, former cross country runner for Montrose High and Coach Mike Simpson — oh, and I almost forgot to mention — my grandson!
His picture on Facebook shows No. 429 smiling through the pain.
“My first Pikes Peak Ascent and I’m pumped with how it went. Took it conservatively to Barr Camp then picked people off above tree line. Felt strong. Set a PR on the 16 golden stairs section to the summit and finished in three hours, 34 minutes and 50 seconds.”
Stephen came in 124th out of 1,668 finishers this past Saturday on America’s mountain, the same mountain that Lt. Zebulon Pike discovered and stated that no man would ever be able to conquer; the same mountain that after being at the top only 30 minutes inspired Kathryn Lee Bates to pen the words to “America the Beautiful,” the song that brings a lump to the throat every time.
The motto for those who run the race is “Seek beauty; work hard; love each other.”
In fact, Pikes Peak was a special place at the turn of the century for a young man from Kansas — T. H. Cox, who often ventured to Manitou Springs to visit his Kansas girlfriend, Lelia May, who summered in Manitou with her sister and mother. Cox came to Montrose in 1909 to open a grocery store with his brother, then married Lelia in 1912 to become grandparents to my late husband.
As they rode the open cars of the new cog railway, I doubt very much that they gave a thought to the fact that their great-great-grandson would one day conquer that mountain — on foot.
Little did I think when I flew to Colorado Springs to visit that newborn baby boy that he would accomplish such a feat. His father, Jeff Meyers, hired a limousine to bring him, his mother, Pam and I from the hospital to their home where he had the American flag waving in welcome.
Jeff was a major influence in the lives of all three of his sons — Chris, Stephen and Dustin. Jeff loved running and instilled that love in his boys. He worked for Inmos in Colorado Springs, then for Intel in Texas.
It was in Texas that Jeff coached Stephen to run in school races — then he was stricken with cancer. Sick as he was, he made sure he was at the finish line of all of Stephen’s races to give him a high five — and of course a big hug. Jeff was big on hugs for all three of his sons. Stephen was only 9 when we lost his dad who remains a major influence in their lives.
The day of his memorial service, I went to Stephen’s school to pick him up and the first thing I noticed was the American flag flying at half-mast — all in Jeff’s honor. Talk about a lump in the throat! And that choked up feeling is still there when I think about it and how proud Jeff would be.
We just heard the other day that fifth-grader Reid, daughter of Chris who lives in Kansas City, Missouri, just started cross country. I feel this has become a Meyers tradition, for sure.
Stephen is once again living in Colorado Springs, a writer employed by the USA Triathlon. I can’t wait to read his story about the race. He trained very hard for this competition. Last time he was home he ran the trail to Blue Lakes and back again, through and around this year’s snow drifts. He and his younger brother, Dustin, ran the Pikes Peak trail a week ago. I am sure Dustin, who now works in Denver, will run in the competition one day. Thanks, Coach Simpson! You have done a super job over the years! I am proud and happy these young men had your influence and encouragement! Thank you!
A shout-out to a couple of other locals who finished the race; Rhonda Jones of Delta and Heath Hibbard of Montrose, a man who Stephen has looked up to for years and has tried hard to catch — but still hasn’t been able to. Hibbard, even at the age of 66, came in six minutes ahead of Stephen. Congratulations! In my book, anyone who finished and lived through it is a big winner!
Marilyn Cox, a native of Montrose County, grew up on a farm and was always surrounded by countless family members who instilled the love of family and history. She retired from the Montrose County School District and, for 21 years, served as curator of the Montrose County Historical Museum.
