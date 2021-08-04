In an article entitled “Masks not required in Montrose this fall” in the July 30, 2021, edition of the Montrose Daily Press, Montrose County School District RE1J spokesperson Matt Jenkins was quoted as saying “We’re going to make sure that whatever plans that we compile are going to ensure the health and safety of all of our students and staff.”
That is the policy that would be expected from school district personnel. However, that statement is in disagreement with the announcement that students and staff will not be required to wear masks when school convenes.
To not require students and school staff to wear masks ignores some very clear recommendations from well-informed sources with regard to combating the current threat from the Delta Variant of the COVID-19 virus.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has recommended universal mask wear in all non-domestic indoor settings. The American Academy of Pediatrics has recommended universal mask wear in school for all students and staff. One wonders upon what well-informed authority our school district is relying in ignoring these recommendations.
To not require students and school staff to wear masks also ignores some important facts. The COVID virus is transmitted from person to person primarily through the air. The delta variant is far more transmissible than the original virus.Masks are very effective in limiting transmission of the virus. There are no health risks to wearing a mask. (All surgical personnel wear masks full time in the operating room with no side effects.)
An immunized individual can contract, harbor and transmit the delta variant while having no symptoms. That person is much less likely to transmit the virus if wearing a mask, and, if those in proximity are wearing masks, they are less likely to contract the virus.
Only 43% of eligible Montrose County residents have been immunized against COVID 19. About 65% of county adults have been immunized. That means that less than 43% of students aged 12 to 18 have been immunized, That also means that the great majority of our school district’s students have not been immunized and are susceptible to contracting the virus, let alone carrying it and transmitting it. Universal mask-wearing in schools would go a long way toward protecting all of those unimmunized students.
This raises the question: How does not requiring universal mask wear in our schools “ensure the health and safety of all of our students and staff”?
I strongly recommend that all parents send their students to school with instructions to wear their masks at all times in school and on school buses and that all school staff members wear their masks whenever they are in school or on school buses. I would trust that school district administration would welcome students and staff with masks and would take all necessary steps to prevent and discipline any efforts by unmasked students and staff to discredit those who are masked.
Louis H. Winkler, M.D., is an orthopedic surgery specialist from Montrose.
