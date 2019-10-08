A recent study by Lendingtree of the 50 most expensive towns in America had Montrose listed as the third most expensive town in Colorado (29th in the US). Yet, here we are with a “crisis” in the form of a ballot issue (2A), proposed by the city, which would make our town even more expensive.
There is no question that with crime rates increasing, the Montrose Police Department is in dire need of additional funding. However, seeking a public safety sales tax is irresponsible, relieving the city of its prime responsibility of adequately funding our police department.
Priority funding for public safety is the highest expectation of government. Appointing a committee to seek additional revenue is an admission by the city of past inadequate funding for the MPD. Faced with such a crisis, a reasonable first question to ask should be, “How did the MPD get in such a critical financial predicament so quickly?”
The city apparently steered committee discussion away from critical research into past funding history. As noted by one committee member, deliberation was aggressively directed toward a predictable outcome (ie: higher taxes). How can you solve a problem without first determining the root cause of the problem?
The 2A ballot question is presented as the gold-plated optimum plan, and as the only option to adequately fund the MPD’s needs. Proponents have conveniently overlooked the actual history of budgeting to first determine if public safety has indeed been the priority it should have been, before considering an additional tax as the sole option. The committee only did half the job it should have.
My research through city documents from 2010-18, shows the city budget grew at almost twice the rate of the MPD. With the crime problem becoming acute, between 2017-18, the city budget grew by 37.9 percent ($15.8 million), while the MPD budget increased by an infinitesimal .6 percent ($47.6 thousand). Hardly priority budgeting for the MPD in “crisis.” From 2013-18, sales tax receipts exceeded budgeted receipts by an excess of $17.2 million. Where did all that money go? Why not the MPD if police funding was indeed the top priority the city claims?
The real question is, has a series of different councils since 2010 placed the highest priority on MPD funding? Actual funding history since 2012 shows that when there is a “crisis” at the MPD, money can suddenly materialize. In 2012 the city came up with an additional $2 million for the MPD. Between 2014-16, it was $1 million. In 2018 it was $1.9 million. And, don’t forget the additional $1.8 million for the WESTCO dispatch.
Voters may want to reflect on current tax obligations when considering this tax increase. Assessments increased 10-30 percent, so real taxes will increase significantly. Rec, fire, school and library district taxes all increased. Then, consider taxes on the $37.3 million owed on two new county buildings. Finally consider the perpetual county public safety sales tax of 1.75 percent, which, in 11 years, has pulled over $100 million from our economy and been paid mostly by city residents.
A “YES” vote on 2A means a higher progressive cost on everything you buy from now on, on top of an already high tax burden. It also allows the city to cap their MPD general fund obligation at the 2018 level. But, with no inflation factor in the ballot language, the value of 2018 dollars will steadily decline. With millions that will pour in from the additional tax, City Manager Bill Bell has the ultimate decision on what qualifies as “public safety.” Once money starts to roll in, creative accounting takes over, and there is no assurance those funds will go entirely toward MPD needs.
A “NO” vote on 2A in no way diminishes how the MPD operates. It does, however, serve as a mandate to the Montrose City Council to reevaluate its funding and spending priorities and place MPD needs above all other considerations, using current resources.
Dee Laird is a Montrose resident.
