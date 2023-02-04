Weeks after Elon Musk's decision to reinstate Donald Trump on Twitter, Meta (the parent company of Facebook and Instagram) announced it will allow Trump back on its platforms too.

"The public should be able to hear what their politicians are saying -- the good, the bad and the ugly -- so that they can make informed choices at the ballot box," wrote Nick Clegg, Meta's president of global affairs and the U.K.'s former deputy prime minister, in a blog post announcing the decision.



Tags