Good day, Montrose.
No hijinks, just notes.
•••
Butter Side Up……’The Pride of Montrose — the Montrose High School Marching Band — began its season with a Friday night halftime performance during the Erie-Montrose football game.
Come Saturday, Sept. 16th, the MHS band will host a March-a-Thon performance to raise funds for its forthcoming band competitions.
The Colorado West band competition is Sept 30 in Grand Junction; the Colorado Band Association (CBA) regionals will be Oct. 19 at Mesa State University in GJ, and the state 4A band competition will be in Colorado Springs, Oct. 27-28.
Donations will be welcomed at the March-a-Thon.
The Pride of Montrose is one of the best bands in Colorado. Two years ago, coming out of Covid, they finished 12th in state; last year, MHS finished 10th.
There are 104 students in this year’s Pride of Montrose marching band — including the band and color guard. It’s the largest student activity at MHS, so says proud band mom Jamie Gann.
•••
Circling Back…A couple of former Montrose High School athletes are doing well at the collegiate level. To wit:
• Montrose golf standout Micah Stangebye has had a productive summer playing in state amateur championships while a member of the Kentucky State University golf team.
Last month, Stangebye shot 71-70-65—206 for fifth place in the Tennessee State Amateur Championship at the Chattanooga Country Club. In June, Stangebye finished sixth in the Kentucky State Amateur Championship in Lexington, shooting 69-69-72—210.
The KSU men’s golf team was named academic national champions by the Historic Black College and Universities (HBCU) association with a 3.62 grade point average.
The Thorobreds begin their season Sept. 18-19 in the Westfield Golf Classic in Chase, Ohio. Stangebye, a junior at KSU, won consecutive state 4A medalist honors in 2018-2019 for Montrose and was a member of the three-time state champion MHS golf team.
• Cole Simmons of Montrose got his senior year at the United States Merchant Marine Academy off to a great start Sept. 2 with 149 yards rushing and two touchdowns in the USMMA 52-35 win over Western Connecticut State University in Danbury, Conn. A week later, Sept. 9, USMMA defeated Gallaudet University 30-13 in a lightning-shortened homecoming game at King’s Point, NY. Simmons again scored two touchdowns. Simmons was an all-state 4A player for MHS and played fullback and linebacker.
•••
I See By the Paper……Colorado is one of the leading states for DUI conviction, with 88 percent of persons arrested being found guilty. This according to the Colorado Division of Criminal Justice. The “lesson learned” usually costs about $13,500. This is for the fine, court costs, lawyers and interlocking ignition device. Further, 37 percent of the drivers with a DUI conviction had at least one prior DUI arrest.
In 2022, there were 745 fatal crashes in Colorado with 250 attributed by impaired drivers, the highest total since 2002.
•••
Dept. of Incidental Info…One food product is having a robust sales period — Spam. At the Hormel plant in Austin, Minn., Spam workers have three shifts, churning out almost 150,000 cans per shift of the gelatinous pork triangle of spiced meat.
The state that eats the most Spam? Hawaii. The average Hawaiian eats five cans of Spam annually. But over in Guam, a U.S. territory, it’s 16 cans per person and it’s sold at McDonald’s. American GIs left Spam in countries (South Korea) and territories during overseas service. It sells for about $3.50 locally.
Spam was invented during the Great Depression by Jay Hormel, son of the founder. Therein the tin is a combination of pork, ham, salt, sugar and a “hint” of sodium nitrate which brings out its “gorgeous color,” so says promotional materials. Spam stands for: Specially Processed American Meat. A pejorative: Spam — Something Posing As Meat.
Spam has reach. Internet pioneers labeled junk emails as “spam” because it overwhelmed other dialogue. The British theatrical troupe, Monty Python, made a ton of money parodying Spam in every English meal, so much so that’s what they called their play, ‘Spam-A-Lot.’ It’s been on Broadway and on national tours since 2005. Lasting appeal, much like its namesake.
•••
Quotable: “Gossip is news in a red dress.”--Liz Smith, journalist/author/gossip columnist, ‘The Grand Dame of Dish,’ 1923-2017.