Good afternoon, Montrose.
No boosters are needed to read today’s notes.
••••••
Butter Side Up……The Valley Symphony, Montrose’s community band, is closing out its 50th season this weekend.
• 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23, Montrose Pavilion.
• 3 p.m. Sunday, April 24, Montrose Pavilion. Tickets and website: valleysymphony.net.
Music and dance are featured in the program, “Let’s Dance.”
It’s also the finale for conductor Michael Kern of Ouray. He’s been conducting Valley Symphony since 1993.
••••••
Movin’ On Up…….The Notebook was driving around the Old Home Town last week and noticed a “For Sale” sign on the lawn of attorney (and city council member) J. David Reed. A thought of retirement entered an idle mind.
Not so, Reed said. Rather, he’s opening an office of the Grand Junction law firm, Dufford Waldeck Law. It’ll open June 1 at 510 Cascade. The new firm offers a full practice of civil law, he said.
Reed’s been at his South First Street since 1990. He’s served on a slew of community boards, including multiple elections to the county school board, the city council, and was a longtime member of the Colorado Mesa University Board of Trustees, serving a term as its president.
One big question, of course: is he having to pay a commission on its sale? (Deborah Reed is a longtime, well-known Realtor and it’s her listing.)
As for retirement, Reed said: “Old horses never die, we just change stalls.”
••••••
Getting It Done……Don Coram, along with Rep. Marc Catlin and state representative Shannon Bird, (D-Adams County) have successfully pushed through a rural broadband access bill into law. High-speed internet expansion into rural Colorado had been a long-time goal of his since entering the state legislature in 2010.
The former state senator also last week cleared the petition threshold and has won a place on the June 28 Republican primary ballot for U.S. Congress, representing the 3rd Congressional District. He’s running against incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert of Silt.
••••••
Hurting Runs Off My Shoulders......There’s a few Boston Red Sox fans hereabouts.
So how did Neil Diamond’s song, ‘Sweet Caroline,’ become the anthem of BoSox baseball? I first heard the story a few years ago from Boston-area native Paul DelRossi. He’s a Sheridan, Wyo., business-property developer. In his younger days, DelRossi went 30-3 for Harvard College, his records for the Crimson untouched by time or any other player. He played a few years of professional baseball for the Yankees organization before returning to school and getting his MBA at his alma mater.
The former music director at Fenway Park, Amy Tobey, played the song in 1997 to honor a Fenway employee who had just given birth to a daughter named Caroline. When new ownership of the Red Sox took over in 2002, the marketing guy, Dr. Charles Sternberg, noticed the strong reaction from the crowd whenever the song was played. It has “transformative powers,” Sternberg noted.
“It just built from there,” DelRossi said. “No self-respecting Boston fan would consider leaving before it’s played.” It’s played between halves of the eighth inning.
Not everyone’s a fan of the song. Bob Ryan, ESPN yakker and longtime columnist for the Boston Globe, called the song a “national disgrace” when the team went 69-93 in 2012. Media-ite Nick Underhill, in a Boston.com story, says the Red Sox once blew a 9-0 lead over their most-hated rival, the Yankees, “with families spending $400 to come to the ballpark and everyone stood up singing, “so good! So good!”
Diamond wrote the song about Caroline Kennedy, daughter of the late president, while in a Memphis recording session. It was released Sept. 16, 1969. According to LyricsWorld, two other writers share a credit, Richard Penniman (aka Little Richard) and bluesman Albert King.
It was a million-plus seller then. In recent years, it’s sold almost two million downloads.
He sang the song to Kennedy on her 50th birthday. Diamond also sang it to a Fenway crowd on April 20, 2013, the first home game after the Boston Marathon bombings.
••••••
Quotable: “In the duel of sex, woman fights from a dreadnought and man from an open raft.” – W.L. Mencken, American newspaper columnist-journalist-social critic, 1880-1956.