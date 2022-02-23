Good afternoon, Montrose.
••••••
Playing through……The HUB at Montrose Crossing, the housing development adjacent to Cobble Creek and Spruce Point, will soon get underway. Likely next month, so said its developer Matt Miles, founder of Leadership Circle LLC. COVID-related issues have delayed the ground-breaking and the arrival of earth movers and tradespeople.
Phase 1 will have 160 units with future development to include 500 multi-family homes and eventually senior living residences.
That small house on the property, aka the Willis Homestead, dates to the mid-1880s. The land was at one time an orchard and the structure used as a “summer house” to tend the crop.
••••••
Winter concert……The Valley Symphony Association Orchestra will present its winter concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Montrose Pavilion. It will be under the direction of longtime conductor Michael Kern.
This is the 50th anniversary season of the VSA. All concerts are at the Pavilion.
Sunday’s program will include music from Mozart and George Gershwin.
It will be the last performance of concertmaster Debra TenNapel who has been with the VSA since 2005. She will be a featured soloist along with cellist Martha Ditto, soprano Allyson Cotham and pianist Katy Kristofferson.
Sunday’s concert is sponsored by TEI Rock Drills, a longtime partner of music and cultural events in Montrose. TEI manufactures rock drills, safety equipment and other excavation components with a global clientele. The company was founded by Bill and Judy Patterson in 1980.
••••••
One smart cookie……Good things occur at this time of year. The Super Bowl. Valentine’s Day and the opening sales of Girl Scout Cookies. Sales at City Market South Saturday were robust. I prefer Samoas (a steadying influence in the middle of the night, coming out of the freezer) and Lemon-Ups. Girl Scout Cookies have been sold since 1917.
The Samoa is sorta-kinda like a macaroon, the Notebook’s favorite cookie. The Best Macaroons in the World came from the kitchen of Mike Anders who for years owned Mike’s Market on Miami Road near Star Drive-In.
••••••
RIP, P.J. O’Rourke……P.J. O’Rourke died last week and is recalled for his prose, conservative wit and a time when sharp, clever political observations won the hearts and minds of readers. Political humor nowadays is too often delivered with a snark and sneer.
O’Rourke lifted diverse publications — National Lampoon and Rolling Stone for the lefties, but he also was a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, American Spectator and National Review. Three primary publications of the right. His essays appeared in Car and Driver, Home and Garden, the Weekly Standard, Harper’s and Parade, the Sunday newspaper supplement. For a time in the mid-1990s, he was on “60 Minutes” as the conservative voice versus liberal Molly Ivins. His humor and insights on the NPR program, ‘Wait, Wait, Don’t Tell Me’ was a Saturday morning staple. Now, that’s, a reach across media.
He authored more than 20 books, two of them went to No. 1 (“Parliament of Whores,” “Give War a Chance”). His last book, “A Cry from the Far Middle,” went after the Internet (“whose bright idea was it to make sure that every idiot in the world is in touch with every other idiot?”). His plan for addressing poverty: “just give them the money,” and how politicians should be licensed. (“We license beauticians!”)
The editor-writer-publisher Michael Kinsley said of O’Rourke: “He’s an anarchist with a heart of gold.” His friend Christopher Buckley, also a clever satirist and author, said O’Rourke was “a charmer, not a haranguer. His essays won more converts to conservatism that a lifetime of columns by Charles Krauthammer or Michelle Malkin. Almost anyone can thunder. Almost no one is reliably light on their feet.” He skewered both the Ds and the Rs.
Vintage O’Rourke gets better with time. To wit:
• “The good news is that, according to the Obama administration, the rich will pay for everything. That bad news is that, according to the Obama administration, you’re rich.”
• “Rich people don’t like to be in the military. The shoes are ugly, and the uniforms itch. Rich people don’t go in much for revolution or terrorism, either.”
• “If you think health care is expensive now, wait until it’s free.”
• “Each American embassy comes with two permanent features. A giant anti-American demonstration; a giant line for American visas.”
• “The Democrats are the party that says government will make you smarter, taller, rich and remove the crab grass from your lawn. The Republicans are the party that says government doesn’t work and then get elected to prove it.”
Stephen Woody was the publisher of community daily newspapers for 38 years in four cities, including the Montrose Daily Press, 1997-2011.