There’s a meme going around in which people pick out something random but point out that those who haven’t experienced it are obviously lacking a skill set. A good example might be folks who live in our rural town and get uptight, honking at everyone while negotiating the 45 mph traffic in town. “Some of y’all have never done 90 on a five lane freeway trying to beat rush hour traffic… and it shows.” Or, if any of you have seen Maya Haynes viral video of the terrified car from Georgia in the wrong lane on Red Mountain pass, “Some of y’all didn’t grow up driving mountain passes in the dead of winter with black ice… and it shows.” But, I decided to make a new one and it’s the title of this column.
I know people who were never the nerd, never played terribly in band and got teased mercilessly for it. Folks who never had an unpopular opinion, or religion, or hobby that they were judged and hated and teased and bullied over. Folks who were never unpopular and had to just deal with it. And I think it’s a bad thing.
I am regularly commended for my fearlessness when it comes to my writing and opinions. People will often (after a quick look over their shoulders) mention that they agree with me on a strong opinion I have, but they would never want to be “out there” with it. We likely live in a world where half the great talent is buried and will never see the light of day, do to insecurities. They fear the judgement and shame of the world around them, and will never step forward.
How many people married the “right choice” but not who they truly loved because they feared offending? How many people listen to music they can’t stand because they don’t want to own that silly pop song… or old Elvis, or new country is actually their favorite? Are there people in our towns sneaking american cheese or wine coolers or cold cereal because they are ashamed to admit that they just love it?
I have read that hospice nurses found one of the most common regrets of the dying is how much time they wasted living their lives to please others. How many choices are being made in an effort to avoid being “uncool ?” I’ll tell you - that is not going to be a regret I have and it’s not because my DNA is extra bold, it’s simply because I was teased and bullied and came out the other side. The upside of being picked last in PE every single time for years on end… you will learn that it is survivable… and then - there is nothing to lose.
I was so tiny! Insanely tiny, uncoordinated, and I had coke bottle glasses and loved to play clarinet. I was nobody’s favorite anything. It had the impact on my years of middle school that you’d imagine, but I learned to live with it. I learned to be the butt of every joke, the person picked last at ever game, and life went on. When I was in highschool we were supposed to love Nirvana and Smashing Pumpkins and Red Hot Chili Peppers… I liked old Jimmy Buffet and Christian pop. I was weird, but I couldn’t care less… and it was ok. I have met so many of you… artists, writers, dreamers who are holding back.
So many people with a cool idea, or a simple goal and a huge fear. What if… I lose weight - will all my friends will quit accepting the new me? Or I break up with this boyfriend — I may never find a great guy? Or if I admit I love the city and move away — I may never fit in with my family?
There are so many decisions that are made with fear of not fitting into the world we treasure. But, I promise, those of us that were picked last can tell you — it’s bearable… and there is freedom in trying what you really want to try. You probably aren’t going to become the world’s most talented painter, or find some crazy success, but you are going to be living your life in the way that actually suits you; and your best life only exists where you are being genuine and true to your God given nature.
Every single struggle has its strength. If you want to build muscle you have to lift weights. If you want to strengthen your heart and lungs you have to learn endurance. If you want to become more intelligent you have to grind through education. There is no benefit in life without the struggle it’s born from. To be brave in this life, you need to face ostracization; and a huge benefit to being the odd man out is that you will learn to be brave. You will know that if the whole world thinks you are the lamest thing ever… it’s ok. You can live with that. It turns out that you can like yourself even when no one else does. And there is a lot of power with that.
Chris Rock often talked about being bullied, and he had a theory that all comedians were picked on and learned comedy as a survival mechanism. In fact he thought bullying likely motivated many people saying, “Put the most successful men and women in the world in one room, and ask them to put their hands up to see which ones were bullied. Most of ’em!”
By the way, don’t get the idea that I’m encouraging bullying — I’m not. Belittling and hurting other people is wrong — always always. It just turns out that surviving that particular struggle does bring with it an acceptance that is empowering. So… if you know a kid (or have a kid - or are the kid) getting bullied right now, know that ten years down the road, us bullied kids are tough as nails; and we take the risks that others just won’t. And for you grown adults who never were picked last - who were good looking, talented, athletic, smart, funny, and all the awesome that we envied and now are afraid to follow your dreams because “what if…” Go for it! Take a lesson from the nerdy weird, bullied, bizarros. We survived, you will too.
“If you want to lead the band, you must turn your back on the crowd.”
Twyla Righter is a native of Western Colorado. She is the mother of three children bent on world domination (they have pie charts) and a proud CASA advocate. She writes two columns for the Press as well as authoring the definitive guide to a horrible pregnancy: “About That Pregnancy Glow.” Righter’s “Outside the box” column appears every other Friday in the Montrose Daily Press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.