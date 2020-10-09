“Ray. People will come, Ray. They’ll come to Iowa for reasons they can’t even fathom. They’ll turn up your driveway not knowing for sure why they’re doing it.”
— Terrance Mann to Ray Kinsella, Field of Dreams
Unlike a baseball field with mystical fascination in the middle of Iowa, the mystery of Moab, Utah, has been discovered.
And the tourists keep coming.
The southeast Utah city was once a misfit, as the Denver and Rio Grande Western Railroad bypassed a route through the city and instead built tracks through Thompson Springs and Cisco to the north. During World War II, an internment camp was built near Moab. Moab switched from agriculture to mining, becoming the self-proclaimed “Uranium Capital of the World” in the 1950s.
All its early hopes and struggles have turned to gold — tourist gold — and Moab is awash in visitors.
The city itself had 4,682 residents in 1960, and has only grown to just over 5,300 residents since. On an average day, there are slightly more than two tourists per resident in Moab, as visitation has ballooned to over 3 million tourists per year.
On weekends, per an article published on kuer.org on Sept. 23, 2019, Moab’s population can swell to 40,000.
According to the article, the city of Moab completed a study and determined the price tag to replace its dilapidated water and sewer lines, built in its uranium heyday, is $29 million. Add in road work and improvements to city structures and the price tag is $79 million.
“For any one resident,” Mayor Emily Neihaus told kuer.org, “multiply it by four or five, and that’s what we have to build our capacity to support.”
With crumbling, over-burdened infrastructure, and no city property tax, Moab officials are trying to break a cycle of forced spending on tourism that is the equivalent of a runaway greenhouse effect.
The city’s transient room tax is a 4.25% levy on accommodations, according to the Salt Lake City Tribune, and it must be spent on tourism advertising.
“Moab is drowning in tourists, and Utah is making Grand County spend millions a year to invite more,” read a headline in the Salt Lake City Tribune on April 22, 2019.
There is a dilemma, and it is a critical one for locals. The more tourists come, the more money that is collected and is mandated to be spent in efforts to draw more tourists to the city, and on and on it goes.
“We spend money to get people to come,” Andy Nettell, owner of Back of Beyond Books told the Tribune. “More people come and we have more money to spend. It’s a cycle we can’t get out of until we can more wisely spend that money.”
An audit performed by the Utah legislature in late 2019 examining the trough of tourism money that has expanded from $38.8 million in 2013 to $59.4 million last year, brought the dichotomy of the problem to light.
Moab officials, who want to spend some of their allotment on county services, roads, sewers and other infrastructure impacted by the throngs of tourists, were instead snapped at by state officials for spending some of it to expand the airport to accommodate 50-passenger planes. Even though those planes are bringing in tourists all day, every day, the use of the money for infrastructure is a no-no.
Grand County has the fourth-largest piece of the Utah tourism dollar pie, and spends 72% of its $2.8 million promotional budget enticing out-of-state tourists to come and play.
As of 2019, there were 2,586 hotel rooms in the Moab vicinity, with another 919 under construction, according to the Tribune.
Now add in all the RV parks, public camping and short-term rentals, and you can see why many in Moab want the tourists to help pay for the wear and tear, and needed expansion, of the infrastructure they use.
The annual Jeep raffle in Ouray is on for 2020. There are no in-person ticket purchases this year, but you can purchase your tickets at ourayco.org. Only 5,000 tickets are available at just over $20 per ticket. Proceeds fund the Six Basins Project, a worthy endeavor that works to protect and improve the high country experience around Ouray. Read more about the group at sixbasins projectinc.com.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.
