I don’t understand the reasoning behind county commissioner districts, so maybe someone can help me. According to Colorado Revised Statute 30-10-306, which I’m sure many of you have memorized, Colorado counties with population under 70,000 are required to divide their counties into three equally populated districts for the purpose of electing county commissioners.
You knew that?
Good. Then you also know that those counties over 70,000 in population can divide into three or five equally populated districts.
County commissioner candidates must reside in these districts in order to run for county commissioner. And if elected, they cannot move from those districts, lest their seat be vacated.
In Ouray County, there are three districts. They were redrawn in 2010, as required when a new Census is completed, which means they’ll need to be redrawn again once the 2020 Census is complete.
District I (1,458), District II (1,411) and District III (1,503) were divided fairly equally in 2010, which makes a lot of sense if the residents of each district only vote for their district candidate.
But that’s not the case.
Voting is county-wide. So, everyone is Ouray County this November gets to vote for the four candidates vying for two district spots. We have two candidates per district.
Which brings me to my original question: Why have districts if voting is county-wide? And why are the districts uniform in population? It’s not like the county commissioner in District II in Ouray County has different allegiances to constituents that affect his or her voting on policy. What’s good for the county is good for the county, regardless of district.
I asked an old-time Ouray resident who is heavily involved in local politics about the origin of districts. He said: “It has been that way since I moved here 41 years ago. I can only guess that originated when most of the population was in Ouray and Ridgway and the rural areas wanted equal representation. Maybe it originated in the old mining days. I don’t really know.”
Clearly, he didn’t know. And I sure don’t know.
Someone out there must know the answer to question 30-10-306.
If commissioner districts are somehow meant to distinguish or differentiate candidates from each other, or are designed to bring varying views to the table, I can tell you it’s not working this election cycle.
There was a Zoom question and answer last week among the four county commissioner candidates in Ouray County, and I’m here to tell you, had their images not been on the screen I wouldn’t have been able to tell any of them apart.
They all want the high alpine country preserved, allowing for responsible growth.
They all want better roads.
They all want houses to blend in with the dynamics of the mountainsides without having building codes that are too restrictive.
They all want a solid tax base.
They all want to have sensible policies regarding water.
They all want affordable housing.
Now, they may differ in how they go about all of this, but in two minute answers no details were given.
Answers kind of went like this:
First 30 seconds: Thank the moderator for such a deep, well-constructed question.
Second 30 seconds: Rephrase the moderator’s question.
Third 30 seconds: Recap the direction the county has taken in the past.
Final 30 seconds: Talk about how voter input is needed to reach the best decision.
Best you could gather, they all want what each other wants. So much so, in fact, that Ned Bosworth, running in District III, is undoubtedly voting for Lynn Padgett, who is running in District I, because every time Ned spoke he started his two minutes with, “I agree with everything Lynn just said …”
One thing is clear. After the moderator had to cut off candidates in mid-runoff sentence several times, you can be sure that future county commissioner meetings will only lack in brevity.
