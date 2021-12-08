Good afternoon, Montrose.
No sales code necessary to access today’s notes.
••••••
Butter Side Up……The Montrose Veterans Park received a significant jumpstart Tuesday with Charter Communications/Spectrum donating $10,000 for the project. The MVP will be in Cerise Park, adjacent to the Montrose Rotary Theater and soccer fields. John Lee, representing Charter, made the presentation noting how Charter is consistency listed as one of the top 200 companies who employ veterans.
Mike Trickey, a former Marine and former director of Montrose’s Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans center, has led the efforts to develop this park. “It will be a place where veterans and the public can come and reflect on the sacrifices made to keep this country strong,” said Trickey to the crowd of veterans, elected officials and interested parties. “All service groups have been involved in its development.”
••••••
Wally’s Back……Long-time substitute teacher Wally Von Helms was teaching a business course Oct. 26 in front of 12 students at Olathe High School when he collapsed. Another teacher, Aaron Wilcox, who had over the summer completed CPR training, rushed to Helms’ aid while the ambulances were en route. “I probably was his first customer,” noted Helms, adding, “Aaron Wilcox saved my life.”
Von Helms, 82, returned to the classroom last week and has acquainted himself with a heart monitoring device. He is in his 16th school year as a sub and has led classroom discussion at all levels, including some college credit courses at Ridgway High School.
“They’re such wonderful people. I’m very grateful to be in their company,” added Von Helms, speaking of teachers and staff at OHS. More than 300 people signed a large ‘Get Well’ poster that read, “we love you Wally.” It was delivered to his Montrose home by assistant principal Jeffrey Mitchell during recovery.
Wally and Holly Von Helms have lived here since 2000, moving from Chicago where Wally was a master electrician and had his own electrical contracting business. Holly is a retired physical therapist. During the 2006 local election, the voting machines at the Montrose Pavilion went kaput. A long voter line developed with people wondering whether or not they would be able to cast a ballot. Wally was page one news that day, bringing his electrical experiences to the fore, fixing the machines so the vote could go on.
••••••
Ageless……The hardest number for amateur golfers to write on a scorecard is their age. Holes in one, double eagles are difficult, fersure, but there’s some luck involved. Shooting one’s age is a steep fairway to climb.
You have to play all the holes well. The golfer’s grip can get a little tighter, the swing can develop a hitch, the putting susceptible to the yips as the 18th approaches. Then there’s the pesky thing of age; golfers in their 60s, 70s, or 80s aren’t the same player they used to be. Last week, Bill Wiley shot 73 and then a 76 playing at the Bridges with Bruce Grigsby. How did he do it?
“It’s because I’m really old,” replied Wiley with a laugh. He turned 77 last week.
As the saying goes, Wiley’s a pretty good “stick” around the Old Hometown, having shot his age or better 30 times. The first time he shot his age was 10 years ago when he carded a 67 at Cobble Creek. That was the year he won the CC club championship. He’s also had seven holes-in-one, the first being in 1968 when the Black Canyon Golf Course was a nine-holer.
He’s got good company in the age-shooters in Montrose. Wiley notes that local golfers Jack McKenna and Jerry Weaver have also shot their age or better often, along with Burt Wells at Cobble Creek.
Wiley and his son, Brandon, own Mesa Surveying. He splits his time these days here and in Arizona during the winter
••••••
If You Weave It, They Will Come……Three good things about the annual San Juan Weavers Show and Sale which was held late last month at the Ute Indian Museum. First, you get a chance to catch up with people you haven’t seen while waiting in line to enter. Secondly, while standing in that line, you get to meet a friend’s great-granddaughter. Thirdly, the one-of-a-kind, hand woven items are lovely, giftable, and keepsake-able. (Once more, the Notebook couldn’t resist a purchase.)
The San Juan Weavers began in 1977.
Stephen Woody was the publisher of community daily newspapers for 38 years in four cities, including the Montrose Daily Press, 1997-2011.