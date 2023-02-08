Good day, Montrose.
No one sighted (or, cited) a balloon during the production of today’s notes.
••••••
Butter Side Up……The Giving Club of Montrose began its seventh year Monday night with a donation of more than $11,000 to the Village of San Juan, a collaboration between Region 10 and CASA. The money will furnish the facility which helps youth transition from foster care and assists adults who are at-risk of being homeless.
There were three presenters at the Bridges, Bosom Buddies and Shoes for Kids, a Montrose Rotary Club project, the other two. Almost 100 women attended the meeting. More than $300,000 has been raised for local nonprofits since the club started in 2017. Good stuff, this.
••••••
A Friend from Kansas writes, on his birthday: “I thought getting this old would take a lot longer.”
••••••
A Movie Before the Game……Second Sunday Cinema will present “Empire of Light” on Sunday, Feb. 12, at noon. “Empire” is the story of a small cinema manager in Kent, England, who struggles with bipolar disorder and lives alone. She meets Stephen (Micheal Ward), a Black British citizen who is a new employee and they begin a relationship where race and her past love affairs are the interest of the town. It stars Olivia Coleman, Colin Firth and Toby Jones. It is rated R.
••••••
Prom for Adults……The annual HopeWest Gala fundraiser is March 17-18 at the Montrose Pavilion. There’s dinner, dancing, auctions. Attendees scrub up pretty good in evening wear to raise money for the hospice’s ongoing ministries. This is HopeWest’s 30th anniversary on the Western Slope, first in Grand Junction. In the years since, HW hospice and palliative care has evolved in Montrose-Ouray (26 years), Delta, Meeker.
In December, census number for the Montrose HopeWest reached an alltime high: 101 hospice patients, 17 in palliative care. Typically the census is about 90 patients a month.
“This is a most generous community for which we are profoundly grateful,” said Kelly Thompson, program director in Montrose. One area of need and growth – “we are seeing growth in bereavement counseling,” he added.
Tickets: 970-497-5200. Or, KThompson@HopeWestCO.org.
••••••
A Friend from Wyoming Writes…….A retired publisher pal of mine is like many of us who can be flummoxed by all the fancy gadgetry that comes in new vehicles. He went ahead and bought an SUV, but has struggled to learn all the computers, warning systems, whistles, and bells.
Given all the buttons and knobs you press and fiddle with, the one he avoids most, he says, is “rear wiper.”
••••••
Fearless Prediction……The Eagles win the Big Enchilada, 33-30.
••••••
Favorite Super Bowl Story, Still……In Barry Switzer’s second season as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys in 1995, they went 12-4 and made it to the Super Bowl. Pundits, NFL coaches and executives disrespected Switzer the year before because he had taken over after Jimmy Johnson’s two Super Bowl winning teams and was seen as a go-along, get-along lackey of a coach for a meddlesome, preening owner, Jerry Jones. Once close friends, Jones had famously fired Johnson and hired Switzer. Critics blasted the Dallas owner for his head coach choice, noting that Switzer was a college coach and was “in over his head” in the NFL.
Switzer had previously won three national championships at the University of Oklahoma. More than half of the players from the ’93 Cowboys Super Bowl title team had left and were not on the Super Bowl XXX roster as Dallas prepared for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jan. 28, 1996.
Switzer checked into his team’s Tempe, Arizona hotel and took a two-bedroom suite with a living room in the middle. In one bedroom was Switzer’s ex-wife; in the other, his current girlfriend.
The news of Switzer’s suitemates eventually leaked to the media. Jones was asked by a horde of Super Bowl reporters about the unusual living arrangement of his Cowboys coach.
“See,” Jones replied, grinning, “I told you he could coach!”
(The Cowboys won, 27-17.)