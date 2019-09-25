Good morning, Montrose!
••••••
Butter Side Up……Montrose for the first time will host a boys’ state golf championship. It’ll be Monday-Tuesday, Oct. 7-8, at The Bridges, with practice rounds and a pre-tournament player/coach/sponsor banquet on Sunday. It’s a certifiable big deal.
Class 4A schools from all over Colorado with 84 players will compete. (The regional qualifier is today in Denver.) The defending state champions: Montrose. In fact, back-to-back defending champions, 2017 and 2018…….In 2010, Montrose hosted a girls’ state championship at The Links at Cobble Creek. The MHS team that year, led by MHS freshman Kayla Keltz, finished tenth. Ms. Keltz, now Kayla Keltz Rusk, is a mom (daughter Payton) and is the assistant pro at Cobble Creek. She was the state 4A medalist in 2013, firing a two-under par 70 in the final round to win the championship and defeat Jennifer Kupcho in Englewood. (Incidentally, Ms. Kupcho is now a LPGA touring professional and won the inaugural Augusta Women’s Amateur earlier this year.)……Teeing It Up & Winning……Montrose has enjoyed a consistent tradition of winning golf teams. Dave Woodruff has coached both boys and girls golf teams, though not consecutively and not always at the same time, for 22 seasons. He’s had three state championship teams: 2003 (Chris Lundberg, Eric Lundberg, Kellen Scheid, Collin Covault) and the two recent team titleholders -- Micah Stangebye, Jordan Jennings, Dawson Hussong, Ryan Lords. Woodruff’s 2004 and 2016 teams were the state 4A runners-up. MHS has also had individual state champions (medalists): Ms. Keltz Rusk, coached by Jim Scarry, and Woodruff; and Stangebye, and one medalist runner-up, Eric Lundberg……Woodruff credits the three local golf courses for their involvement in youth golf programs. This past summer, The Montrose Junior Golf Alliance was launched with 150 children and teenagers with all three courses participating. Woodruff cites a gift from David and Gaynelle Mize for getting the program off the ground and providing seed money in the years to come. “It’ll be a feeder program for the high school,” Woodruff says of the nine-week summer program…….Indeed: The day is brighter when you drive by a local golf course in the summertime and there are kids out on the fairways toting their bags, making shots, having fun. If you ask me, there’s no better smile than the one a father receives when his son beats him for the first time……Rolling Out the Green Carpet……”We are excited to host this state tournament and show Western Slope hospitality,” said Eric Feely, general manager of The Bridges. No doubt the Nicklaus-designed golf course will be a challenge for the golfers. Feely adds that if anyone in the community would like to assist to contact him: eric@montrosebridges.com.
••••••
Thanks, Virgil Turner. Montrose is a better place because of his 31 years of leadership and innovation at the City of Montrose. Turner was the city’s “IT guy,” former cop, and has his fingerprints all over the city’s expansion into broadband Internet and the GoCo grants to finish the ConnectTrail project which wraps up next month. He’ll be associated with Region 10. Turner was the longtime Scout Master for Troop 480, receiving district and national recognition for his commitment and dedication to Scouting. And there’s no better recognition than how 12 young men received Eagle Scout status during his watch, according to Gail Atkinson of the BSA district office in Grand Junction. Former MDP circulation director Phil Ashley, now with a domicile in South Carolina, was Turner’s assistant Scout Master for many of those years. “Our thing was camping and teaching the boys how to work together to accomplish goals. We camped 11 times a year, every month except December. Winter, summer. Rain, shine, or shine. The award is much deserved.”
••••••
Fearless prediction……Antonio Brown, the NFL’s favorite prima donna, sits this year. He burned those bridges last week with a tweet storm, but next season:……he’ll somehow be in the silver and blue uni of Jerry Jones’ Dallas Cowboys……How ‘Bout That New Roundabout?......No more looking south at the intersection of “Kill”crest and Miami Road and risking a tee-bone crash. Suppose you can toss those bouquets of “attaboys” at City Hall as you drive smoothly (roundly?) to your destination.
••••••
Golf Hall of Famer Ben Hogan was playing in comedian Bob Hope’s big tournament one year when Hope asked him: “How can I take five strokes off my game?”
“Skip a par three.”
Stephen Woody was the publisher of community daily newspapers for 38 years in four cities, including the Montrose Daily Press, 1997-2011.
