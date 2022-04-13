Good afternoon, Montrose.
Butter Side Up……A first-ever “nonprofits summit” was held Friday last at the Montrose Pavilion. Seventy-five plus conferees, representing 20 local nonprofits, participated in the day-long workshop. The summit provided nonprofits, their executives and volunteers a chance to learn more about Rural Philanthropy Days which has not been held since 2017, partially because of the pandemic. It’s June 7-9 in Ridgway. The RPD conference is typically held every four years.
Rural Philanthropy Days will feature many of the big hitters in Colorado philanthropy, “the funders,” who make local non-profits purposeful. Foundations like El Pomar, Gates Family, Daniels Family, Colorado Health Foundation. Some 25 foundations are expected to present to more than 400 people from the San Juan Region (Montrose, Delta, Ouray, Hinsdale, Gunnison, San Miguel counties). Don Coram and Linda Gann of Montrose are regional board members of El Pomar.
“We haven’t seen one another since 2017,” said Lori Sharp, owner of ThinkSharp!, a non-profits consultant who works with Community Options, All Points Transit, Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club, among others. “It was a chance to collaborate and listen to changes that have happened to the non-profits and funders.” Sharp’s company has been helping these organizations for more than four years.
In Montrose County, there are more than 300 nonprofits representing a broad swath of community services and cultural activities not aligned with local government or its agencies, almost $7 million worth. “Lifting the community,” often an overused term, is apt for local non-profits. An organization’s volunteers have a vested interest in its community mission. Their executive directors are experienced and savvy in the world of philanthropy.
Presenters and their agencies included: Sara Plumhoff (Montrose Community Foundation), Carlton Mason (CASA), Eva Veitch (Region 10), John Vastag (Community Options), Gann (El Pomar), Phoebe Benziger (philanthropist), Erica Madison (The Impact Development Fund.)
Sue Hansen also presented and was the summit’s facilitator. Alpine Bank and the Montrose Community Foundations were sponsors.
“The summit was effective for reigniting our passions for nonprofits and the good they do here,” said Benziger, one of the organizers of the summit. “We wanted to see with fresh eyes how to improve their impact.” She has been one of the movers and shakers in the Giving Club of Montrose. Since 2017, the group of 100 women have met quarterly and generated more than $250,000. That money is directly given to Montrose philanthropies. Benziger noted how the audience Friday was interactive and provided input for next year’s summit. “For the first time out of the gate, I’m enthused about how well it went,” she added.
The pandemic brought into sharper focus the value of nonprofits here. The Giving Club, for example, provided wi-fi to underserved children so they could keep up with remote-access school studies. “Issues like housing, food,” were addressed, “even where to get toilet paper,” Benziger said. They were core topics of weekly Zoom sessions that began at the pandemic’s outset. Sixty people were often on the call. Hansen, a county commissioner, coordinated the interactions. “We found that collaboration was necessary. The pandemic was a real eye-opener of how our local nonprofits stepped forward to meet needs,” Benziger said.
Fly……Daughter Ryann relocates to Prague, Czech Republic, in a few days. She’s got a gig teaching English to Czech students. Even though it’s been planned for months, there’s been a rush to secure last-minute medical and eye appointments, binge more on the “Star Trek” series, catch one more dose of Monty Python. Watch one more Jon Batiste video. Play one more Scrabble game, too. Ryann routinely kicks my butt with multi-syllable words whereas I was struggle with words like B-A-D and am flummoxed where to land the J or the Q.
Ryann grew up in Montrose, in local schools and activities. She graduated CMU a few years ago with a degree in English. She’s written a couple of novels, one a fantasy involving a society of wolves with its own dynastic history and with the best-named characters this side of Annie Proulx. Another was a steam-punk mystery.
As I write this today (Tuesday), it’s been snowing steadily for hours. One of those big spring snows — wet, sloppy, and appreciated. The weather is a perfect prompt for the mood. Ryann will be missed terribly and yet admired for the courage it takes to leap forward into a different and challenging place. She just makes me smile.
Montrose is amid a building boom. Reminds of a story.
A man with a nagging secret couldn’t keep it in any longer.
In the confessional, he admitted that for four years, he had been stealing building supplies from the local lumberyard where he worked.
“What did you take?” asked the priest.
“Enough to build my own house and enough for my son’s house and enough for the houses of my two daughters. Enough to build a cottage on the lake.”
“This is very serious,” said the priest. “I shall have to think of an appropriate penance. Have you ever done a retreat?”
“No, Father, I haven’t,” replied the man, “but if you can get the plans, I can get the lumber.”