An article co-authored by the Western Watersheds Project and the Center for Biological Diversity was recently published slamming the beef industry and the impact it (allegedly) has on Colorado’s natural habitat and wildlife. Not only was the article completely dismissive of the ranchers and farmers who have worked tirelessly for generations to cultivate a healthy and safe product; while sustaining the land they live and work on, it also missed the mark on using any real statistics or facts. So let’s clear some things up.
Fact: Water used for raising beef is not “used up.” Water percolates into aquifers, it runs down streams into lakes and oceans, it evaporates and returns as precipitation, and cattle pastures provide land to filter this water and return it to the ecosystem.
In fact, the water cattle use for drinking only represents around one percent of the total water used in beef production. In addition, many cattle ranches implement water conservation and environmental eﬀorts, including conducting water quality tests, fencing oﬀ streams to protect ﬁsh and waterways, reclaiming, ﬁltering and reusing water whenever possible, creating man-made irrigation ponds and increasing aeration in manure-holding lagoons.
Fact: Livestock grazing is the primary use of 27% of all U.S. land; including grassland, pasture and rangeland. The pastures that cattle graze also provide feed and water to wildlife in the area. They contribute to open space and many of the scenic byways that make an area famous for their landscape. Livestock grazing can also be used as a tool to lower wildfire risk by controlling the amount, height and distribution of grasses and forage that fuels wildfire.
Fact: Ranching families have led conservation efforts across the United States for generations. Today’s farmers and ranchers are strong examples of true environmentalists. They have a deep love and appreciation for the land because it in turn supports their families. These hard-working people are dedicated to caring for the resources entrusted to them, and they also know first-hand that caring for the environment protects their way of life for future generations.
Furthermore, public and private land ranchers do more for species conservation, land and water preservation in Colorado annually than WWP and CBD have ever accomplished — on both a cumulative and national level.
The Western way of life is here to stay and we will continue advancing the legacy, not by creating a “magical” false narrative as the WWP and CBD so boldly claimed, but by using logic and tactics that have worked for 150+ years. The proof is in the pudding, as they say.
Terry Fankhauser is the executive vice president of the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association
