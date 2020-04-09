How sweet it is. The most popular crop on the Western Slope (yes, even more than peaches) is going into the ground on time, even a little early in some cases. Chuck English of Honey Acres started inserting seed last week. Others will be planting all the way through early May.
At this time last year, we were still walking in muddy, cold fields. Some corn didn’t get planted until early June. But, this year the fields are tilled, disced, and rolled and ready for planting, right on time.
If you are new to the Montrose area, and by the looks of all the houses that were built this past winter, lots of you are, Olathe Sweet Sweet Corn is a particularly tasty sweet corn variety that was developed by Dave Galinat, a farmer/geneticist, who had developed several other corn varieties. His father was also a corn breeder, having been the guy who developed a two-foot, square cob ear of corn, but that’s another story.
After creating the Sweet Sweet, Galinat moved his company to Olathe, a town which was in serious need of a new major cash crop. The lucrative sugar beet business had disappeared with the exit of the Holly Sugar processing plant. Galinat’s “sugar” crop filled the bill.
Olathe Sweet Sweet is a corn with a higher sugar content. And it was pretty much an instant hit with the folks who tried it. Olathe farmer John Harold and a cooperative of several other farmers started planting Galinat’s corn strain in the late 70s and Harold’s Tuxedo Corn company was born.
If you have never had Olathe Sweet Sweet Corn, stay tuned, I’ll let you know when the harvest starts. The band of Sweet Sweet farmers will produce well over a million ears of the stuff this year, which seems like a lot of corn, but there are people, even in other countries, already lining up for it.
An observation: I have a very good friend who is a corn geneticist. His name is Jim and he specialized in popcorn. Several of his creations are part of the Orville Redenbacher collection. I asked Jim one day, ‘What exactly does a popcorn geneticist do?’
“They have patience,” he told me. “Corn has sex very slowly.”
Where’s the beef...price?
You know that Beef Checkoff Program that supports the marketing of American beef? It really has done a hell of a job. The demand for beef had been headed up and that is a good thing. But the other part of the equation is the price ranchers are getting for the cattle that they sell to processors. That has been going down. A $110 chunk of beef on the ranchers end becomes a $500 piece of meat on the other. The disparity has created a rather serious push back from producers all over the country.
With that concern in mind, the COVID-19 market disruption last week ushered in an even greater cash cattle price drop of $7 to $10 per hundredweight in the south and $5 to $15 in the north. Feeder steers were off as much as $17 and heifers as much as $15.
Even with packers like Tyson anteing up an extra cash payment to producers, the cowmen have taken another hit, which for some could mean business failure.
Senator Mike Rounds, a Republican from South Dakota, announced last week that he was proposing a three part plan to aid the cash strapped ranchers hit by the virus upheaval. Rounds’ plan includes steps to provide immediate relief to cattle producers who are being “unfairly harmed” due to COVID-19 market disruption, supporting efforts to reinstate Mandatory Country of Origin Labeling (MCOOL) and urging a federal investigation into allegations of anti-trust violations by meat packers.
Rounds’ last point is a major concern to the beef growers, who think that there is an anti-trust movement among the handful of major packers.
“Last summer, we saw the most recent allegation that resulted in the Department of Agriculture investigating the packers. That investigation is still underway. Additionally, we are asking the Department of Justice to definitively answer whether a packer oligopoly exists within the cattle market which inherently creates an anti-competitive marketplace that unfairly disadvantages the cattle producer and the consumer. Cattle producers are seeing record losses at this point, and meanwhile, the shelf price of meat is at record highs and box beef prices are increasing as well,” Rounds said.
What’s the effect on you?
I started asking around yesterday, trying to see how the COVID-19 interruptions have affected farm and ranch lives. I’m not looking for tragedy and mayhem; rather just how folks are dealing with the roadblocks to a normal life.
Mendy Stewart and her husband run a cattle outfit in the foothills east of Olathe. The two told me, “One impact we have felt is on buying or selling bulls. This is the season for buying bulls. It looks like most of the auctions are going online. There are buyers who have been purchasing bulls online for years, but some of us feel more comfortable seeing the animal in person before bidding several thousand dollars on it. Mendy’s “city” job is educational coordinator for the Shavano Conservation District.”
Steve Arnold of the Eatin’ Greens Farm said, “This hasn’t affected us tremendously, though my wife, Soozie, the nurse, has been working lots of overtime (Montrose Memorial Hospital) and our fresh lettuce sales have increased some. I truly resent the governor closing businesses. We should be able to choose where we go and if we close our business. Oh well, all we can do now is comply and hope it is over soon.”
Robbie LeValley, Delta county administrator and cattle rancher said, “The uncertainty of exports, competing protein supplies, and consumer liquidity has created markets that are volatile. Initial projections for 2020 were going to be 10 - 15 percent higher for fall deliveries. Now producers need to be calculating a 10-15 percent decrease when evaluating all enterprises.
Steve Anderson of the Water Users Association, says it is pretty much business as usual since they are considered essential. He says, “All of our people are packing a letter that indicates they are essential.”
On a personal note, he says, “Traffic coming to and from work is almost non-existent. Never thought I would miss traffic.” As a hand shaker, he says he has to catch himself when greeting someone.
Kelsi Seymour of the CSU Extension Service took the time to plug their website: “Thanks for reaching out. Since I work for the university, I cannot provide my personal view on the situation. We do have a great web page going with plenty of fact-based information on COVID-19 and ag producers. Here is the link: (https://tra.extension.colostate.edu/2020/03/19/covid-19-resources-for-ag-producers/)
If you have a thought or two on the situation, please drop me an email at michaelc@agwriter.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.