Good afternoon, Montrose.
Smile, defined: a gentle, curving line that sets a lot of things straight.
••••••
Butter Side Up……Phoebe Benziger rang in recently about this year’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner. Because of the virus, it’s take-out and delivery only. No big meal inside Friendship Hall.
• Delivery of pre-ordered meals will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
• Preordered meals can be picked up from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
• Entry into the fairgrounds is either via Friendship Hall or the Montrose County Events Center. There will be orange cones and volunteers to direct traffic.
• Request meal delivery by Nov. 22. Reservations appreciated as well, so they’ll know how many dinners to prepare. If needed, dinners can be made into a family pack
• Info/reservations: 970-318-6759; or, montroecommunitydinners.com
This is the 26th year for the CTD. Volunteers will start cooking next week. And it’s the 16th straight year that the Montrose High School boys’ soccer team will be the “runners” to the cars and for delivery.
The festivity has been a holiday season tradition, usually serving more than 1,800 with 200-plus shut-ins. There’s a good list of those who have provided leadership. This year, Bonnie Kuns is directing traffic. In years past, folks like Marge and Lou Keehfuss. In the back-when days, it was Bob and Bonnie Eakin. Bob was a longtime CPA with Dalby-Wendland. I used to kid him about being one of those “tea-sips,” a U. of Texas grad (Class of ’61) from Temple, Texas. They retired there after leaving Montrose. (The term “tea-sip” is a gentle poke at how UT is the “rich” school of Texas, with Longhorn grads sipping tea while doctoring or lawyering. The Texas A&M crowd started the joke, they’re the more sensible, blue-collar bunch of ag folks and engineers.)
Randy Havens of Timberline Bank was a board member for more than 11 years. When he and Diane moved to town in 2003, that’s how he got first involved in the community.
“My job was to serve coffee. A thousand cups,” said Havens. “Pepsi donated the soft drinks, local churches brought 300 pies; there were 120 turkeys and 60 hams. The first time I worked it, it was ‘wow!’ It’s like clockwork. The volunteers are amazing to watch.”
I always liked the annual photo — taken from the staircase overlooking tables — that was published in the MDP. Friends, neighbors, strangers sitting alongside sharing a meal. “This is what Montrose is all about,” explained Eakin years ago.
••••••
Another Shot of Gold…….Storm King Distillery of Montrose has received one more gold medal, this time in whiskey competition. The Rocky Mountain Crafts Spirits Festival awarded Storm King’s “Side Gig Whiskey” a 97.6 rating. Storm King was judged during the week of Oct. 12-16. Storm King was also awarded two silver medals: Colorado straight rye whiskey, and its Colorado straight wheat whiskey. Five judges, from the worlds of restaurant management, spirit collectors and beverage management, handed out the honors. There are more than 70 distilleries in Colorado. Storm King opened in 2018.
••••••
Butter Side Up, continued……The first significant donation towards the Montrose Veterans Park was made recently. Some are the best contributors are known by just one name: Anonymous. The MVP will be in Cerise Park, close to the soccer fields, the Connect Trail and the forthcoming amphitheater. Last month, the Warrior Resource Center had its sixth-annual golf tournament which raised more than $5,000 for its program of service. The MVP is being built through its 501c3 non-profit status. Tournament sponsors included: TEI Rock Drills, Alpine Lumber, The Bridges, Timberline Accounting, Del-Mont Consulting/Engineering, Starbucks Montrose, Flower Motor Co., LRJ Customs Gunsmithing, Elevate, DMEA, Kinikin Processing, David Fresques, Ferguson Plumbing Supply, Megan Wilson Shelter Insurance, Western Group, Inc., City of Montrose, Vista Vision, Arrowhead Mountain Lodge.
••••••
That’s One Giant Step, with a Trumpet……A few weeks ago, the Notebook wrote about the city’s time capsule from 1970 which was resurrected Oct. 5 near the doors of City Hall. The items are on display at the Visitors Center.
Inside the time capsule was a boatload of coverage from the MDP regarding the Apollo 11 moon landing of July 20, 1969. If you’re a certain age, you recall easily what you were doing, and who you were with when the astronauts landed on the lunar surface. Wendy Miller, crackerjack salesperson at Turner Automotive, was with her mother on an Amtrak train returning to their Nebraska home after a visit with relatives. The train’s conductor, officious and dignified in his uniform, announced as he walked through their railcar: “Louis Armstrong has walked on the moon!”
Wendy turned to her mother and asked: “Satchmo walked on the moon?”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.