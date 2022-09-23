If you haven’t checked out the recent debates hosted by Club 20, you should. They can be found on YouTube by searching Club 20. One of the debates was State House District 58, pitting incumbent Republican Marc Catlin against Democrat challenger Kevin Kuns.
Catlin has represented District 58 since 2017. Kuns is the party chair for the Montrose County Democrats. Catlin has lived in western Colorado his entire life with an extensive background in agriculture. Kuns moved here in 2014. His background is in the restaurant industry and executive management including owning his own management company.
Catlin pulls no punches when it comes to the issues facing his district which now include Gunnison County and the North Fork area of Delta County after redistricting. Kuns believes the political divide is preventing us from moving forward.
Kuns says he is told by the voters in his district that they are tired of politicians and want to know where he stands on issues. Kuns says what he hears is the voters want to know if elected officials will listen and care about them. “I don’t care left, right or middle, I always want to put people over the party,” Kuns said in his opening statement.
Catlin is concerned about the district being overrun by politics driven by urban life. “We are being ruled by the urban corridor. We don’t get our fair share of roads, bridges and all of the things that bother each and every one of us. The giant sucking sound you hear is coming from Denver.”
Representing the many interests of District 58
Kuns said that pitting urban against rural is not helpful and is divisive. “We can not blame Denver for everything. That’s an easy thing to do.”
Catlin believes that working across the aisle while representing the many interests of District 58 is good for the district and good for Colorado. He states his office works with diverse interests and brings those issues to the legislature and works for what is in the best interest of the western Colorado.
Navigating selling water rights to outside interests.
There is growing concern that out of state investors can purchase land and water rights. Both candidates are hesitant to stand in the way of the free market and land owners ability to sell to out of state investors.
Catlin says that it is against the Colorado Constitution to sell water across state lines and that there are a lot of hurdles that these investors would have to jump through. His main concern is what’s in the best interest of the farmers, the Western Slope and the State of Colorado.
“We have to look at how important water is to the Western Slope. Is it more important to us as a community than it is to investors in New York City? We have to figure out what we want to do when we are on notice that investors from out of state who want to sell our water down river are in the market,” Catlin stated. He believes that water and land ownership are sacred and the state of Colorado should make it even harder for investors to move water across state lines.
Kuns thinks it’s important to protect water in the state of Colorado but believes the state shouldn’t stand in the way of landowners’ ability to sell their water or their land.
How will the candidates work to balance the diverse interests of rural vs. urban?Kuns said that he’s seen a lot of bills coming out of the Front Range that are good for District 58, and good bills coming from representatives of the Western Slope. He believes that sometimes there are bills that fit well for Aurora, Boulder and other communities that won’t work here. His plan is to review those bills with stakeholders in his district to see if it will work for them and if not how he can work to improve them.
“I’m going to make sure that we’re not passing bills that sound really good on the front end but how’s it going to affect the western slope.If there’s a bill that is sponsored by a Republican and it’s good for HD58 then I’m going to get behind that bill.”
Catlin stated that currently the score at the state Legislature is 41 Democrats to 24 Republicans; it takes 33 votes to pass a bill. “Sometimes it’s hard to get in front of that bulldozer.” Catlin went on to say that often bills that are generated from the front range don’t fit District 58 and it’s hard to fit their square peg into our round hole. The effort has to go into showing them those problems. Whether they’ll listen or not is the challenge.
What can the state Legislature do to ensure affordable health care?
Catlin touted a bill that he sponsored that banned surprise medical billing. Medical bills out of network sometimes can be so high that it’s a financial burden for the patient. “We ran that bill and it passed. Now the federal government is using it as a template on surprise billing.”
Kuns believes that there is not enough competition on the Western Slope. He stated that Montrose is building two new medical facilities and believes that is a good example of how competition will bring the cost of health care down. He also believes the Legislature should bring more insurance providers to Colorado and the Western Slope to provide competition.
Catlin rebutted by stating that while he agrees the Western Slope needs more competition. The Legislature can’t make them come to compete. “We cannot and have not been able to legislate that insurance companies have to come to the western slope. That’s not how free markets work.”
Closing out the debate
Each candidate had a cross-examination period and a closing statement. This is where the candidates really differentiate themselves. To their credit,neither candidate went into silly attacks as some of the other candidates did.
Kuns opened up his cross of Catlin by acknowledging that Catlin has passed good legislation on issues that are important to District 58.
But the cross-examination really showed the difference between the candidates on gun-control, affordable housing, teacher pay and retention. Catlin’s history shows that he votes against gun-control legislation.
The fact that Kuns asked Catlin if he voted against the red flag bill and why makes me believe that he would vote for some gun-control. How far he would go, we won’t know, unless he’s voted into office.
Catlin pointed out supporting legislation that would allow retired teachers to come back to the districts they are from and teach without affecting their retirement pay. Kuns believes the state should provide more funding for teacher pay and pointed out that Colorado ranks 50th in this category.
Kuns stated he would support increasing the lodging tax to support affordable housing. Catlin pointed out that he’s already supported a bill that diverts funds from lodging tax to affordable housing funds.
When it comes to water, there’s really no contest on who has the institutional knowledge and would be more effective on the issue. That’s Catlin.
Both candidates spoke of the diversity in politics with Kuns driving home that the divisiveness of our country is keeping us from moving forward. Catlin’s closing speech was poignant. And it was this line that in my opinion says it all when it comes to the Western Slope.
“We in our district are very much alike no matter how much your party matters to you. If the wind blows the fence down we don’t ask if you are a democrat. We say we need to go work on that. Would you like to go out this weekend and get that fence fixed? I think that’s the way politics could be, should be and has been. We are concerned about our country, every one of us.”