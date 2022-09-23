If you haven’t checked out the recent debates hosted by Club 20, you should. They can be found on YouTube by searching Club 20. One of the debates was State House District 58, pitting incumbent Republican Marc Catlin against Democrat challenger Kevin Kuns.

Catlin has represented District 58 since 2017. Kuns is the party chair for the Montrose County Democrats. Catlin has lived in western Colorado his entire life with an extensive background in agriculture. Kuns moved here in 2014. His background is in the restaurant industry and executive management including owning his own management company.