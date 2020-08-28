There is a whole lot of armchair lawyering, finger-pointing and just plain vitriol being handed out over in Telluride these days on social media regarding masks, visitors and the ‘rona.
The general feel this summer over there has been one of “tourists go home.” But it hasn’t worked. Telluride, like Ouray, is packed with tourists with no sign of slowing down.
Someone came in my store the other day and said his group went over Imogene Pass to Telluride, and didn’t know there was a festival going on that day.
I told them all the festivals had been canceled. They assumed something was going on since half the street is blocked off (for restaurant expanded seating) and the crowds were overflowing.
Store and restaurant owners, I’m sure, are happy about the deluge of destination drifters. On the other hand, second-homeowners and entitled elites who don’t want to wait in line in the morning for their extra hot, non-fat, butterscotch mocha latté with extra whipped cream and sprinkles are not in happy moods.
Sour words and personal attacks are flowing like afternoon wine on the veranda. I contend that 90 percent of the rants on social media are made by 10 percent of social media users. Nevertheless, here’s a sampling of the neighborly conversations taking place:
“Dear Patti. You have the mental fortitude of a rented mule. It’s not your fault. I blame your parents.”
“Mark. I am a mask wearer. Just because I stand up for my rights as a citizen doesn’t make me a mule. At least I’m not a sheep.”
“Only the sad, pathetic populace of Telluride justify their totalitarian ideology with altruism. It might be a local ordinance to wear a mask, but it violates people’s basic human rights. You’re trash for being worried about it. Why don’t you get your skank athe (heck) away?”
“We got screamed at in the Village Market by a Karen moments ago for leaving the nose out. She was invited to call the police. She immediately assumed we didn’t live here and we corrected her that we did. In true Karen form, she went to a store employee. We had a nice chat with the store employee about the pointlessness of masks. Outside was a Mountain Village po-po that we know well. We stuck out our wrists to make cuffing easier and confessed to our heinous crime. His response, ‘It is not a law and we are not enforcing it.’ Suck it up, mask Nazis.”
“You are a fool. It is a law. I’ll call the cops on you every time.”
Such is the level of high-brow discussion in Telluride among the erudite and privileged, where the poverty level is 9 percent, the median household income is $65,000, the median property value is $765,000 and where your neighbor cares so much about your health that he calls you a mule.
•••
Last week I questioned the wisdom of Ouray County officials wanting to spend CARES act money on an ambassador program designed to find volunteers to hand out sanitizer and masks to people in the county.
Not only did it seem to be a thankless job, but fruitless at best. As I mentioned last week, surely those who aren’t wearing masks by now are the ones who don’t want to wear masks. Try volunteering to tell those folks what to do and what not to do.
Well, as it turns out, according to the Ouray County Plaindealer this week, after a month of searching for volunteers the program has been scrapped. A county official said it was mothballed on account of the abrasive actions some visitors and locals have taken regarding wearing masks, and the county just doesn’t want to subject volunteers to that kind of pressure.
Oh, and as a side mention, nobody actually volunteered to be an ambassador.
