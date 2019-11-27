Good morning, Montrose.
Butter Side Up……It’s Thanksgiving Week. Time to pass the potatoes and avoid talk about you-know-who and you-know-what as the family gathers to break bread civilly. We’re all thankful for a number of things. Here’s one list that the Notebook threw together while anticipating Susan’s tasty pecan-rich stuffing:
• Family. Particularly the anticipation and company of grandkids.
• A free press.
• Montrose’ Summer Music Series. I went to all four of the concerts this past summer for the first time at the Black Canyon Golf Course. Terrific live music with a variety of genres and always a good vibe. All of the smiling is therapeutic. And they’re free.
• The back row at the Penthouse Theater, inside the Fox, now in its 90th year of showing movies. Particularly those “indie” movies that come once a month, courtesy of Second Sunday Cinema.
• That I still enjoy shopping, feeling the merchandise, trying on shoes, chatting up the owners, especially at Great Outdoors Company over on Selig Ave.
• Thankful that the public safety referendum, 2A, passed with voters. Grateful how more cops are on the way. Want to see more drivers pulled over for texting. (I know, I know. Grumpy old man.)
• That we have a locally-owned bookstore right on Main Street – Maggie’s Books. Too, a good public library, two blocks south.
• Montrose High football games. Those young men had a great year with 10 wins, and it was a hoot watching their offense flummox the opposing defense with so many moving parts. At halftime, MHS has one helluva good band.
I see by the paper……A Weatherford, Texas man, thought he was the subject of a parole violation. So, in order to get up the courage to turn himself in to local law enforcement, he quickly slammed back seven beers before coming into the Parker County jail. Turns out, he wasn’t on any warrant list, but he was too drunk to drive and posed a threat to himself and others. Deputies arrested him for public intoxication……Homecoming……A crowd was on hand last week at Montrose Regional Airport to cheer Amy Loper McBride. She’s back from a two-year hitch in the Peace Corps with service in Botswana. She’ll present a program at Ignite Dec. 5 and no doubt will have stories to tell for a lifetime…….Recommended……That movie, ‘Ford v Ferrari,’ is a good one. It’s showing these days out at the San Juan Cinema on E. Main. It’s a story of two fearless guys, one an automotive designer, Carroll Shelby, and a driver, British race car driver Ken Miles, as they take on the corporate suits at Ford, the entrenched winning tradition at Ferrari, the physics of going faster and their own personal quirks. The backdrop is the 24-hour endurance race of Le Mans. These days, many “imported” cars are made right here in the good ole USA, from Mazda to Mercedes and much in between. The Notebook used to drive a Mini Cooper, which was for generations a British brand, ‘til it went belly up and BMW came in and bought the company and moved its manufacturing to South Carolina. (My Cooper S didn’t have a “new car smell,” but rather the odor of barbeque, hush puppies and slaw.) English cars remind of the old joke:
• Q: Why aren’t computers made in England?
• A: They don’t know how to make them leak oil.
More food, on Thanksgiving……The lowly hotdog is in resurgence. Screw the processed meat police, the gluten-free Nazis. The hot dog is hot. The frankfurter has been reviewed in the New York Times food section, for mustard’s sake! Noted is the Brooklyn Diner on W. 57th street in The Big Apple. The Times, which rarely, ever, uses capital letters, called its hot dog: GREAT. It’s 15 bites and costs $21.95. The Times also reviewed the “dirty water” hot dog carts outside prime locations at Central Park. Some hot dog cart owners pay more than $100,000 in city taxes annually…..Winning Sign: ‘Last Queso Stop Before a Bunch of Yoga Studios’ – El Arroyo, Austin, Texas, Mexican restaurant.
Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!
Stephen Woody was the publisher of community daily newspapers for 38 years in four cities, including the Montrose Daily Press, 1997-2011.
