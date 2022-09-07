Purchase Access

The start of a new school year is always relevant. I’ve pretty much enjoyed schools and the company of administrators, classmates, and teachers. (Grandfather, a superintendent; mother, a teacher.) During a class reunion years ago, two fellow travelers shared with me how I was in the “sort of popular” category back when. Good to know, eh?

Bullying, always a common denominator of childhood and sometimes a tactic in corporate life, is a constant. Too often, there’s a school shooting and with it, 24-7 news coverage. Bromides about mental illness, guns, broken hearts; calls for reform.



