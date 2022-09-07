The start of a new school year is always relevant. I’ve pretty much enjoyed schools and the company of administrators, classmates, and teachers. (Grandfather, a superintendent; mother, a teacher.) During a class reunion years ago, two fellow travelers shared with me how I was in the “sort of popular” category back when. Good to know, eh?
Bullying, always a common denominator of childhood and sometimes a tactic in corporate life, is a constant. Too often, there’s a school shooting and with it, 24-7 news coverage. Bromides about mental illness, guns, broken hearts; calls for reform.
Bullying, which begets isolation, is at the core. Bullying is a concerted effort to make someone’s life miserable. Adults remember bullying incidents well into adulthood — 40 and 50 years on. With precise recollection.
At 14 and a freshman at a military academy in San Antonio, I had a speech stutter, was self-conscious about it, and lacked confidence in many things. I didn’t march well in formation, didn’t speak well when called upon in class, rode the bench in sports. Weaknesses are exposed quickly at a boarding school. Word gets around to predators. Hazing and bullying are illegal, say the administrators. That’s not the mindset of the students who run the dorms.
One night, spring of 1967, while lying in the top bunk in room 222, I was assaulted by classmates with pillowcases filled with soap bars from the communal shower. Two grabbed the sheets to ensure there was no breaking free. In the days afterward, I tried to recognize a tell in their faces. There were none, either in the classroom or at meals. My roommate, who was an elementary school classmate and Cub Scouts pal years before we reconnected at Texas Military Institute, was usually in the lower bunk. He wasn’t that night.
Then there was Rick.
He was a money kid from Houston who was overweight, pale, pasty, and red-haired. He was harassed so much he wouldn’t go to the bathroom for fear of getting beat up again. The abuse just led to more ridicule. When Rick showered, other cadets would flush the toilets in unison, causing scalding water to come out of the showerhead. Soap flakes were purposely left in the shower’s entrance so he would slip and fall and flail about. I hate how I can recall so much detail. Maybe I flushed one of those commodes.
Then one night, Rick was caught going solo by a particularly cruel classmate, a cadet named Vance from Fort Smith, Ark. A group came into his room and physically grabbed him, marching him down the hall, naked. Most of the cadets lined up on either side, the jeering vicious. White gloves from the dress uniform — emblematic of the offense — were worn, middle finger(s) extended. Others kicked him in the butt. He was crying. Having earlier by a couple of weeks been the target of a late night “pillowcase party,” I didn’t participate in Rick’s hazing, except for standing outside my room. I was ashamed and wanted to hide.
The school was small, a four-year, military centered regimen with small classes, weekly religion instruction and church; nightly study halls and all the tutors a family could afford. The teachers were retired Army officers. In early May, we were all counting down the days until summer break. Rick was sullen, barely spoke and sat alone at meals. A week or so before the seniors were to graduate with great ceremony, Rick jumped off the three-story dormitory. He survived, amazingly. A janitor and a few of us were tasked with cleaning Rick’s room before his parents arrived. Graduation meant some of the seniors were off to college, some to Vietnam. The school said nothing about Rick’s attempt at suicide and didn’t address it with the leadership of the incoming seniors or the student body.
The word was then, as it is 55 years later, that there aren’t any bullies in school. Except the ones you know.