Just about 122 years ago, a small ad appeared in The Montrose Press, in a hodgepodge of local scuttlebutt, entitled “Rakings.” The ad read:
--------
PUT A KODAK
in your fish basket when you go fishing. We have them both.
Garrett & Owens
--------
Garrett & Owens was defined as a drug store, but could be described as a variety story, in that it carried everything. And, yes, it sold fish baskets, or creels. And it sold one of the latest hot items in the country – the Brownie.
In 1900, the Eastman Kodak Company introduced the Brownie, the camera that “democratized” photography for the masses.
And Garrett & Owens in Montrose wanted to sell its share.
The first Brownie was a small box camera, made of cardboard, 2-5/8 x 3-3/8 x 4-1/8 inches, covered in “leatherette,” as Kodak said. It cost $1, which is the equivalent of about $33 dollars today. It came with 117 film, and produced six photographs.
From purchase to processing, the six photos cost just shy of $2.
Kodak sold 100,000 of the first cardboard version, and over the decades sold hundreds of thousands more as it switched from cardboard to metal boxes. Later, Eastman Kodak introduced an accordion-style Brownie. The Brownie was portable and easy to use, and was marketed as the camera for the masses, even in Montrose:
--------
WE DON'T WANT TO BOTHER YOU
but of course you are going to take an outing this summer, aren't you? Well don't think of going without taking an EASTMAN KODAK, we do not mean an old plate camera but an up-to-date Daylight Loading
KODAK
Get one now, learn how to use it before you take your trip. Explicit instruction books accompany each instrument.
GARRETT & OWENS
City Drug Store
--------
Soon, people were finding uses for the Brownie that were not only for leisure, but for business, too.
“A. F. Reeves came down on Tuesday's train and met Water Commissioner Obert and Deputy Baxter,” the Montrose Press wrote in 1901. “The three proceeded to the reservoirs on a trip of inspection. Mr. Reeves took his Kodak along to take some snap shots.”
By 1902, improvements and popularity of the versatile camera increased the cost to $5. The new version had three f-stops, a setting for an open aperture, a sturdy case and a viewfinder on two sides, allowing for portrait or, by turning the camera, landscape photos.
So sturdy was the box, it was sometimes used for more than taking photos, as this 1902 news report stated:
“On the 10th, Henry O. Stump, a pioneer of Creede, deliberately walked from his store room, where he kept a stationary store, into his rear room and arranged a .30-.30 rifle on top of his Kodak and a book, and took the brass gun cleaner and discharged the rifle, the ball entering his breast near the heart, passing clear through the body and out the glass door, killing him instantly.”
The name brand “Kodak” was also used as a verb:
“On Tuesday, Mr. McKee and his two sons, Misnor and John, and Ollie Becker, left for Lake Fork to fish, hunt and kodak.
One of the most famous sets of photographs taken with a Brownie was taken by 17-year old Bernice “Bernie” Palmer.
Palmer was aboard the Cunard liner Carpathia when it answered a distress call from the Titanic, as it sunk in North Atlantic waters in April 1912. The Carpathia rescued over 700 passengers who had been aboard the Titanic, and Palmer snapped several pictures from her Brownie camera, which she had received for Christmas the prior year.
When the Carpathia returned to New York with its passengers and those rescued from the Titanic, the press swarmed those who disembarked. Palmer was offered $10 and all costs to print her photos. Not realizing the extraordinary value of what she had, she agreed, as long as the photos were returned to her, which they were.
One photo was of the iceberg that sank the Titanic. Another was of honeymooners, Mr. and Mrs. George A. Harder. And a third was of a handful of survivors wearing borrowed clothes aboard the Carpathia. In 1986, Palmer gave her camera, the photographs and other related items to the Smithsonian.
Check your old trunk in the basement. If you find old photos that weren't the best quality to begin with, and are 2-1/4 x 2-1/4 inches, they may well have been taken with a Brownie.
Sources: The Montrose Press, June 15, 1900, May 31, August 16, 1901, May 15, August 14, 1902; National Museum of American History, americanhistory.si.edu.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran and board member of the Ouray County Historical Society. He lives in Ouray County and can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.