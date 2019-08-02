I have next to zero first hand knowledge of acting. Here’s a small list of my knowledge:
- I was in a couple plays at Crawford Middle School (Go bear cubs!) and
- I lived in LA in my 20s.
I learned a lot more about acting by performing in plays in Crawford (it’s only an hour from here, why do so many people not know about it?) than I learned by living in LA. What I learned in LA was that if someone tells you they’re an actor, what they really mean is, “I’m a telemarketer with an acting hobby — please don’t ask me what I’ve done recently… I’m waiting on a call back for a background character in a toothpaste commercial.” It’s super uncomfortable for everyone. So if someone tells you they’re an actor say positive things and change the subject so they don’t have to feel defensive.
(Side bar) funny, and true, story. I was at a dinner here in town visiting with Nate and Daphne Miller and their friends from California. One of the friends was “an actor,” and as an experienced person who lived in LA for a couple years I knew to smile and be friendly and change the subject. That night the husband and I popped in a DVD (remember those?) and guess who was on the screen??? That’s right! Their friend! He was a big, huge, legit actor! I was eating with an actual famous actor and didn’t even know!!!
Anyway, what I learned in my middle school plays in Crawford was that the lead roles are NOT what you want to play. They are boring. You want to be the goofy side character, the people who play those are often known as “character actors.”
I love older sitcoms… maybe because they are nostalgic, but also because the writing is often higher quality when you can’t use profanity or gratuitous… stuff. If you recall the show, “The Golden Girls” Blanch was the lead. She was the voice of the audience and she was “normal.” She made it easier to recognize how bizarre the other women were by giving them something to bounce off of. She was the foundation… the fulcrum… but — not as fun, for sure. Or the show “Arrested Development,” again, the lead character Michael was very important, but he just helped to intensify the vivid colors of the family members falling apart around him.
What I was noticing is how often we are trying to be “normal lead actors” in our lives. We are trying so hard to be cool, or sexy, or at least normal. But we would hate to watch that show like that. A bunch of normal people being extra, super, normal. We want to watch weird, awkward, flawed and unintelligent. We really like failures, as long as they have a good heart and seem to be trying to move forward … we want the broken and odd. So why can’t we enjoy it in ourselves?
I’m sure part of the issue is wanting respect… we like the weird characters, but we don’t necessarily respect them. It’s probably also a bit of fear… it’s always hard to live outside the norm. We are social creatures and we want to belong… the risk of sitting too far from the flock is unnerving.
Be that as it may, I hope we can sometimes take a look at ourselves and our colleagues, family, fellow citizens, and see the scene with rose colored glasses … or comedic television colored glasses, so that the rough edges and awkward behaviors can seem a bit amusing and endearing.
“Here’s to the crazy ones. The misfits. The rebels. The troublemakers. The round pegs in the square holes. The ones who see things differently. They’re not fond of rules. And they have no respect for the status quo. You can quote them, disagree with them, glorify or vilify them. About the only thing you can’t do is ignore them. Because they change things. They push the human race forward. And while some may see them as the crazy ones, we see genius. Because the people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world, are the ones who do.”
— Rob Siltanen
Twyla Righter is a native of Western Colorado. She is the mother of three children bent on world domination (they have pie charts) and a proud CASA advocate. She writes two columns for the Press as well authoring the definitive guide to a horrible pregnancy: “About That Pregnancy Glow.” Righter’s “Outside the box” “Outside the box” column appears every other Friday in the Montrose Daily Press.
