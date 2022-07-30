Purchase Access

In the spring of 1882, a band of cattle rustlers had gotten so out of hand that Gunnison County Sheriff Jack Bowman had to arrange a party to go stop the thieves.

Bowman elicited the assistance of J. H. Brink, deputy marshal of Utah, Deputy Sheriff Brown and Monroe Allison. Brink and Brown took one route while Bowman and Allison searched another.



