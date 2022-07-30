In the spring of 1882, a band of cattle rustlers had gotten so out of hand that Gunnison County Sheriff Jack Bowman had to arrange a party to go stop the thieves.
Bowman elicited the assistance of J. H. Brink, deputy marshal of Utah, Deputy Sheriff Brown and Monroe Allison. Brink and Brown took one route while Bowman and Allison searched another.
They knew who they were looking for, they had just never seen the man. His name was George Howard, and for years he had acquired a good reputation as a stage driver between Ouray and Salt Lake City.
Affable and charming, he also showed courage in one holdup attempt in eastern Utah. Howard shot it out with highwaymen and managed to get a gold-laden stage safely to Salt Lake City. Up and down the route, people talked about his cool nerves and pleasant personality.
After running the stage for four years, Howard started a small cattle ranch in eastern Utah and began filling in the herd with stolen cows. He recruited some shady characters he had met along his stage route, and thus began the Howard Gang.
Cattle and horse stealing reached epidemic proportions during the spring of 1882, and Sheriff Bowman, whose jurisdiction included much of Western Colorado, was out to put an end to Howard’s operation.
Bowman and Allison made their way to the Utah border, and learned that the gang leader, Howard, had been seen at the Morrison Ranch near Whitewater.
The two lawmen, who were going only by a description of Howard, decided to pose as sawmill operators, looking for a new mill site.
They were met at the Morrison ranch by a man and woman, who introduced themselves as Mr. and Mrs. Monroe. The lawmen played out their ruse, and looked for every opportunity to get inside the ranch house to look around.
Bowman was invited in to get some food for the road, and inside he was introduced to a man about 35 years old. “This is one of our cowhands,” Monroe said. Bowman determined that the cowhand didn’t fit the description of Howard, but continued to act as a sawmill operator.
The cowhand, instead of being aloof, was quite engaging. He produced a map which showed every strand of timber and every trail in the area. After more discussion, and getting some lunch, Bowman was ready to return to Grand Junction.
The cowhand followed the two lawmen out to their wagon, even offering a trade for their rifles. It was at that point that Allison realized that the cowhand was, indeed, Howard. Allison tried to give Bowman a hint, but it didn’t seem to sink in.
As the cowhand turned to walk toward the barn, Allison called out to him.
“Hands up, Howard,” he yelled. Howard spun around, reaching to draw his gun, but Allison let loose both barrels of his shotgun, hitting Howard in the side.
Wounded, Howard started for the ranch house shooting as he ran. Bowman grabbed his Winchester and at just over 100 yards struck Howard in the left shoulder. Howard got up and started running again, and Bowman let off another shot, putting it through Howard’s head.
Meanwhile, back in Gunnison, word reached the town with a different story.
Based on a telegram from Henry Olney, editor of the Ouray newspaper, Bowman had succeeded in gunning down Howard, but lost his life pursuing the rest of the gang. “Sheriff Bowman and his deputy were killed today while hunting cattle thieves,” the message from Olney read.
Later, the town of Gunnison was informed that it was Bowman, Brink and Allison who were killed by the rest of the gang. At learning this news, a mass meeting was called at the courthouse in Gunnison to take action “in regard to the horrible murder, and to fix such reward as will insure the speedy capture and punishment of the murderers,” reported the Pitkin Independent.
The county commissioners offered a reward of $1,000 for each of the murderers, dead or alive. A request was sent to Gov. Pitkin for more reward money, and private donations quickly added up to $200. Fifty men volunteered to pursue the murderers, and a committee of five were appointed to receive the bodies. The city declared all businesses would close as a day of mourning for the funerals.
A day later, however, news arrived that Sheriff Bowman had only suffered a wound to his arm. “The news of the sheriff’s safety was confirmed, and the actual mortality reduced to three of the cattle thieves, including their leader Howard,” the Independent reported.
When Bowman made it back to Gunnison, much merriment and celebration occurred. Bowman sat down with the editor of the Gunnison News-Champion for an interview.
Reporter: “I’m not in the habit of interviewing corpses, but I wish you’d tell me, if you can, how this report of your death got started?”
Bowman: “I don’t know, except that the story of Howard’s killing got turned around. It’s an embarrassing position to find one’s self in; it seems as if a fellow had done something wrong. I suppose I’ll never get as good a chance again for a big funeral.”
Sources: Dave Fishell, Grand Junction historian; Pitkin Independent, May 6, 1882.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com