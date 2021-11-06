When I was in the military in the early ‘80s,q I recall one Saturday morning our commanding officer decided to call a readiness drill. This was at Herzo Base Germany with a bunch of 18-to-20-something soldiers. Let’s just say it didn’t go well. Our affection for German beer was pretty high. I must have stood out to the CO because he got nose to nose with me and let me know just how disappointed he was that I was in no condition to take on the enemy.
“Son, Ivan isn’t going to choose Monday morning at 8 a.m. to attack. You have to be ready at any given time!” he shouted at me. Then he went on to barade the rest of the company for their lack of preparedness. But it was the Cold War and other than a few bomb threats at the barracks, there wasn’t much fear of old Ivan coming over the hill. After all, when we pulled guard duty, it was with an unloaded M-16. Not even a magazine engaged to make it look like we could defend ourselves. Admittedly we were complacent.
COVID-19 is a different situation. We now know the enemy is not only coming over the hill but it has arrived. It has penetrated the frontlines and our first defenses are overwhelmed. The Montrose Daily Press and Delta County Independent have covered the situation, quoted those in the know and heard their pleas to the public to be patient and protect yourselves.
It’s easy and readily available. Your coat of armour, your bulletproof vest, your best source of protection. I’m talking about the vaccine of course. Now, I do believe that people have personal choices. I don’t believe that folks should lose their jobs over those choices. I just don’t understand the conspiracy theories or the reluctance to protect yourselves and others around you.
I get it, for some COVID has mild effects. Brief fatigue or loss of taste or smell. But I’m here to tell you as someone who was positive on Dec. 5 that’s not the case for all. In fact, I haven’t been the same since. My sense of taste and smell have been jacked up ever since. It’s ruined some of my favorite foods. Fatigue still comes on just out of nowhere, and I deal with leg cramps almost every night. It’s been eleven months and still it’s with me. The long haul for a long hauler as they’ve dubbed me. My check engine light won’t turn off.
I’m vaccinated with the double dose of Pfizer. And actually since I did that in July I have felt much better, just not completely healed. There are documented cases of the vaccine helping long haulers relieve some of the symptoms. I’ll be getting the booster as well. I haven’t grown gills, there’s no tracking chip or mind control device in me, but I feel secure in that I’m more protected than I was before the two pokes. I never want to feel what I felt with COVID again.
The Daily Press story written by Anna Lynn Winfrey concerning children ages 5-11 now being FDA approved to receive vaccinations has received some nasty comments. “My child is not going to be a guinea pig!” seems to be the go-to. Of course we have a history of diseases eradicated because of vaccines. But let’s not let facts get in the way of a good conspiracy theory or a political stance. It’s frustrating that while the vaccine is readily available, costs the patient nothing and can reduce our community’s COVID numbers considerably, people still won’t do their part to protect not only themselves but those around them. Pride is an amazing thing.
It’s as if we’ve already forgotten what last March through May was like. The isolation, the exacerbation of parents having to stay home and help their children tele-learn. Read the stories from the Daily Press in the Friday, Nov. 5 edition. This isn’t fear mongering, it’s cold hard facts. We are in a state of crisis, Ivan has come over the hill, yet almost 50 percent of us are heading into battle only in our boxer shorts. Go get vaccinated. Protect yourself and those you care about, protect your community.