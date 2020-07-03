The annual Fourth of July parade in Ouray has been cancelled in an effort to reduce large gatherings that could play host to the dreaded virus. In a normal, non-‘rona year you could line up your patriotically-decorated mobile unit on a backstreet and join in the procession.
Not this year.
Unless, of course, you’re part of the rogue group that is planning an unsanctioned parade down Main Street.
This ought to be good.
There is scuttlebutt as to who is forming this and when the patriotic pirate parade will proceed, but no one knows for sure. Or at least, no one who is in the know is talking.
Some city officials and business owners in town are not all sparkly about this. But what would be the offense? Could they all be arrested for “orderly conduct?” Or perhaps pulled over for driving in the proper lane on a state highway?
In the annual parade, water historically can only be shot out from parade vehicles toward the crowd on the west side of the street. Maybe this rogue group will spray water to both sides of the street?
Tossing candy to kids from parade vehicles has been frowned upon. Will vehicle occupants rebel and toss Jolly Ranchers here and there?
To paraphrase Nathan Hale, “I only regret that I have but one COVID city to crash for my country.”
•••••••••••••••••••••
The chortling you heard last week coming from Ouray was solely the result of the presentation made by the eviscerated Ouray Chamber Resort Association when it unveiled its new membership benefits.
OCRA, if you didn’t know, had been contracted by the City of Ouray for the past gajillion years to handle the marketing and visitor center for the city. The city funded the non-profit with LOT money, which is tax money assessed through hotels to visitors.
Never challenged, barely questioned and never put in a position to compete as a contractor, the non-profit sank to the point where in 2018 its executive director told the council that the organization was on the brink of insolvency. That council, as was practice, did all it could to fix the problem by throwing more money at it.
Most years, OCRA received somewhere in the neighborhood of $200,000 from the city. No small amount for any organization to receive in a city the size of Ouray. In 2019, however, after the tax rate on hotel rooms had been changed, OCRA received over $400,000 in LOT.
Still it was in the red. Like six-figures in the red.
Best any of us business owners up here can tell, the organization spent anywhere from 40-50 percent on payroll. For a nonprofit, that’s easily double the high end of the norm. When the executive director of the group decried the way she and her board had been forced to spend money on things that were unbudgeted, the previous city council didn’t probe to find out how small, unwanted expenditures could possibly be the cause for financial collapse.
No. Instead, as had been the norm in Ouray, that council fixed the problem by taxing visitors even more and doubling the amount of money OCRA could spend.
Meanwhile, the nonprofit didn’t see what was coming. That city council was voted out, out, out and out. Four out of five of them were replaced last year with a more business-minded council, one that actually asks the tough questions and probes for answers instead of accepting nebulous explanations.
The result, in this case, was OCRA just didn’t have the answers and was bounced by the new city council, and another marketer was chosen.
Part of OCRA’s payroll had gone to employ people to run the visitor center, because, we were told, good help wasn’t cheap to find. This year, the city is in charge of running the visitor center, and it is being run four days a week by a strictly dedicated and volunteer staff.
OCRA, unfunded by the city, yet undaunted in its determination to exist, decided it would continue its foray in the marketing arena.
It developed a website identical to the city marketing site, except it is a .org instead of a .com.
It touts that it is the premier source of marketing for the hotel industry in Ouray, yet does nothing to coordinate its maverick efforts with the official marketing efforts of the city.
In other words, it is doing its very best to be as contrary as possible.
And in its efforts, it rolled out the benefits available to any business willing to join their counter-culture marketing organization. For $295, best as some of us can figure, you get three things for your membership: the privilege to possibly serve on a committee, a listing on the new unproven website and use of their copy machine.
Columnist George Will once said about football that it embodies the two things Americans dislike most: violence and committee meetings. So, if that’s what you get for $295, that copy machine better do backflips in a bar to win bets.
There may be more benefits. But when you’re blown away like that, any other bennies pale in comparison.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.
