Pandemic aside, if there is such a term, the outdoor recreation economy is thriving.
For starters, $646 billion is spent annually by Americans for equipment, recreation a priority. Some 6.1 million Americans work in outdoor recreation employment.
Not to put too fine a point on data, but more money is spent annually on outdoor recreation gear than pharmaceuticals and motor vehicles combined. Another example: More people work in the development of trail sports jobs (768,000) than lawyers, 728,200. In Colorado, outdoor recreation means $37 billion is spent involving more than 511,000 jobs. (Sources: Southwick Associates, Outdoor Industry Association, Colorado Office of Economic Development.)
This economy will grow. Montrose is unique in that it’s positioned attractively to be a component of this growth. Colorado Outdoors is a 164-acre economic development project along the Uncompahgre River with manufacturing, distribution, retail, and residential goals. Mayfly is the parent company of three well-regarded fishing brands — Airflo, Abel Reels, Ross Reels. The purchase of Airflo a year ago provides Abel and Ross Reels access to European markets. Airflo, a Wales company that makes fishing line and was founded in 1978, benefits as well, with the expanding outdoor portfolio that are the Rocky Mountains.
Colorado Outdoors CEO David Dragoo has been a mover-and-shaker of the company, which his family opened in 2016 as a public-private partnership with the Montrose Urban Development Authority. On April 6, Dragoo welcomed entrepreneurs, local officials, builders and a good-sized crowd to the groundbreaking of two new “flexible” buildings (55,000 square feet) which will provide space for manufacturing, distribution and retail. There will also be 10 business suites.
••••••
One of those entrepreneurs attending that cold, blustery day was John Gibson who bought Colorado Yurt at the outset of 2020 and the pandemic. The company was founded in 1976 by Dan and Emma Kigar.
“What we learned from the pandemic is that we’re a 45-year-old startup. Everything changed,” said Gibson. “We are fortunate to be an accelerant in the growing industry of outdoor recreation. We are in an age of innovation. We don’t know what our number one product will be in three years,” he added, noting how quickly the outdoor recreation industry is expanding into new markets.
They have grown from 37 employees to 58 in one year. They have clients in Japan, New Zealand and Europe. “We know more business is coming.” Gibson introduced new management personnel, Garrett Walker, director of sales and Chris Nance, director of new products. They’ve relocated to Montrose.
Gibson said he wanted to be more outdoorsy, with more concerts and activities, getting more involved with West Slope culture. But the pandemic compelled him to concentrate on his business. “We outgrew our facility. We wanted to be part of the process at Colorado Outdoors.”
His company has certainly lent a helping hand during a tough time.
Colorado Yurt repurposed part of their production to generate PPE face masks for local police and first responders at the pandemic’s outset when these products were hard to get.
Those yurts and tipis you’ve seen around Montrose – Storm King Distillery, Horsefly Brewing Company, 14 local businesses in all — were built and installed by his company. The City of Montrose provided the rent in order to help these hospitality businesses hardest hit by the shutdowns. This was essential, survival seating.
“It’s the best place (Montrose) for us, with location, destination, customers,” added Gibson. “We’re ready to invest the rest of our lives here. I’m looking forward to watching us thrive.”
••••••
Also attending the groundbreaking was the founder and CEO of Wedge Brands, Jarka Duba of Aspen. Prior to Wedge, Duba founded and led the sporting goods company, POC USA until the company was acquired by Black Diamond. Wedge will invest $14 million into Montrose and build a 77,000 square foot logistics and distribution center. Company brands: Xcel Wetsuits, Level Gloves USA, Koda Nutrition USA, Elevenate Apparel, among others. It’s high-end outdoor gear and clothing. This company will generate 17 jobs upon opening with growth to more than 40. Some will relocate to Montrose from its other facilities, one in Reno, Nev.
“We think it (Wedge Brands) will be a catalyst for other outdoor industry companies to join us,” said Dragoo. “Jarka and Wedge are highly-regarded in the outdoor recreation world. We’re not a big wet suit community here, but there are outdoor gear junkies everywhere and they’ll have a Montrose connection.”
Duba said at the groundbreaking he looks forward to integrating with Colorado Outdoors. He noted the city’s other outdoor commitments like the trail system and the Montrose Water Park as part of the attraction. “Our business will be built by employees who have a connection to the outdoors,” said Duba.
Nathan Fey, director of the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Office, concurred. He told Business Facilities magazine how Wedge Brands will appeal to domestic and international markets.
“Its decision to relocate to Montrose reflects the appeal of Colorado’s business ecosystem that identifies with our outdoor heritage and lifestyle.”
